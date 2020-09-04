It is fall and that means back to school, including lifelong learning classes.
One of our favorite activities in the Grand Valley has been attending New Dimensions’ lifelong learning classes.
These classes are for those of us over 50. Who says learning should ever stop? The older we get, the more questions we have, and the more fun it is to learn.
We were worried that with all the restrictions COVID-19 has imposed on group and in-person activities, we were going to have to forgo these exciting classes this fall.
Fortunately, the team that runs New Dimensions came up with a way to continue by putting classes online using Zoom. Since this is a different platform with a learning curve for instructors and students alike, there will be no fee for this semester’s classes.
If you worry about using Zoom, don’t.
First of all, many adults and children learned how to use Zoom this spring during the Stay-at Home order. That made the idea of it much less daunting to us.
The first class offered will actually be about how to use Zoom. Zoom isn’t that hard and classes can be enjoyed in several ways. You can join a Zoom class using both audio and video on PCs, Macs, Android smartphones, iPhones and iPads. You can join by phone with an audio-only option, too.
New Dimensions will have its great team of technical support folks available to help you before and during the class.
So, what is New Dimensions? It is a volunteer staffed lifelong learning program. The volunteer instructors are experts in their fields. There are professional geologists, archeologists, published historians, local governmental heads, newspaper publishers, business owners, National Weather Service forecasters and many more.
Based on a national program called OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes), the idea was brought to the Grand Valley in 2015 by Jan Henwood who experienced it in Denver and got it going here with her friend Jean Gauley. Both are retired School District 51 educators with CMU ties.
New Dimensions’ courses are presented in two terms each year: Fall and Winter/Spring. Most classes are about two hours long. Some have multiple sessions.
Classes are typically held in public rooms in churches, schools or businesses or outdoors. The registration fee has been $75 total for as many classes as you can get scheduled – typically seven to 15 out of a typical offering of about 140 topics. Since this term will be an experiment using Zoom, there will be about 28 classes and there will be no charge.
We have taken classes in geology, ethnobotany (how the Utes and early groups used the vegetation for many purposes), astronomy, history, bird watching, water rights, local government, local businesses, weather forecasting, film screenings and discussion, book discussions, Shakespeare, geopolitics and more.
This term promises to be equally eclectic. Even better, there are never tests or grades. You earn no credit, but you learn a lot and meet interesting people.
Just so you know, Kent is a volunteer with New Dimensions. He volunteered after we fell in love with what the organization does.
If you are interested, here are some details about New Dimensions. Go to newdimensionsgj.org to see class descriptions and registration information or send an email request to info@newdimensionsgj.org.
The list of upcoming classes is online now (look under the Classes tab on the website). Registration begins Monday, Sept. 7, and ends Friday, Sept. 11. You will be notified regarding the classes you are enrolled in (sometimes more people register for a class than it can fit). Classes begin Sept. 21 and end Oct. 30.
Hope to see you on Zoom. It will be a great fun.
Send your ideas to BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com. Their column appears the first Friday of every month.