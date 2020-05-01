The past few months have been a tough stretch for everyone, and one of the hardest things has been food security.
The grocery stores have been hard hit. Shelves are much better stocked now, but there is a lingering worry: How secure is the food supply?
One of our friends, a long time Grand Valley resident, once told us that no one starved here during the Great Depression because of all the local agriculture.
Our experience is that we live with almost an embarrassment of riches when it comes to food.
We have locally grown fruits and vegetables even in this year of frost damage. We have locally raised meat. We have local ciders, wines and beers.
We can eat well. We can freeze, can and otherwise preserve the summer’s bounty. The Grand Valley’s food security is better than in many other places.
We are fond of local Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs.
We have belonged to CSAs through Field to Fork and Blaine’s Farm Market for a number of years. We also are impressed with Green Junction Farmstead and Rooted Gypsy Farms.
Each of these CSAs operates in its own way. Generally, though, these farmers offer a share of the harvest, for which you pay upfront. This gives the farmers money to invest in seeds, fertilizer and other farm supplies. You get your share of the crops as they come in.
It is a great way to get fresh produce and to support our farmers.
n At Blaine’s Farm Store, 3419 U.S. Highway 6, you can pick out produce from the store offerings and the price is deducted from your prepaid account. Much of the produce is grown by Blaine Diffendaffer, who is famous for his tomatoes but is skilled at growing other vegetables, too. Plus you get a discount on his produce.
Diffendaffer also stocks other farmers’ produce, canned and bottled goods, cheeses, pickles, salsas and more. You don’t get a discount on these, but you have a nice selection of Colorado items.
You can shop at Blaine’s Farm Store without a CSA membership, but you won’t get a discount.
n Field to Fork, 3526 Front St., in Palisade is more of a traditional CSA. You pay for your share (available in multiple sizes) in advance. Each week of the season, you get a basket of their certified organic produce.
Contents could be salad ingredients, tomatoes, squash, peaches, apples, the best plums around (we love their plums) and more.
n Green Junction Farmstead, 3449 Front St., has relocated from the Redlands to the Clifton/Palisade area. It is doing a basket style CSA this year.
You drive to the farm and receive a basket each week or you can arrange for doorstep delivery. Green Junction Farmstead takes pride in concentrating on high quality crops while nurturing the soil.
n Rooted Gypsy Farms, 2591 G Road, does a delivery CSA. It provides an insulated box for your porch (or designated area) and fills it weekly with a selection of fresh vegetables, eggs, protein (meat or fish), and specialty items such as herbs or honey. You also can select a vegetarian or vegan box.
Rooted Gypsy provides vegetables and herbs year round using aquaponics to grow in the winter and outdoor farming in the warmer weather.
While CSA programs benefit farmers with up-front money, they also have benefits for the subscribers. For one thing, the produce is amazingly fresh. It usually is handpicked just hours before you receive it.
It hasn’t been bred to be machine harvested, shipped and stored in warehouses or on shelves for weeks. It has been selected for flavor!
There also is the variety. The shares put together by the farmer often include items you have overlooked or are never stocked in your usual shopping. You learn to explore new flavors and have fun with your food.
But if you can’t participate in a CSA this year, there are still some great local options with non-CSA farms.
Okagawa Farms, 281 29 Road, is a long appreciated farm on Orchard Mesa, as is Devries Fruit & Vegetable Market, 3149 C Road. Kokopelli Farm Market, 952 Interstate 70, in Palisade is just a little way up De Beque Canyon.
Skip’s Farm to Market, 119 E. Aspen Ave., in Fruita carries local meat and produce (some from Skip’s Palisade farm and from GroFresh Farms 365 in west Grand Junction) as well as that amazing Bake Sale Bread.
There are many others as well, scattered around us. Just check for what is grown local. P.S.: Don’t forget to look for locally made cultured butter by Ghost Rock Farm.
So many good food sources in the area. We hope you stay healthy and eat well.
Send your ideas to BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com. Their column appears the first Friday of every month.