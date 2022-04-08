By ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelWhen we started Triple Play Records in 1988 the music scene in Grand Junction was lacking, to say the least.
The local music scene was growing, and the national scene was hit or miss with stops in Grand Junction.
Thanks to excellent bands such as Exit 42, JT and The Big Dogs, Bobby Walker, The Uranium Blues Bands, Pineapple Crackers, Stray Grass and many others, the local music scene has blossomed in the past 34 years.
The scene has grown to the point that there are way too many local bands to mention here. Zolopht, Peach Street Revival, The Still House String Band, Donny Morales and Faith Eliza are just a few of the current, excellent local acts.
Walker, Stray Grass and Exit 42 also are still performing and that is a testament to their longevity.
A great set of venues for the local live music that were nowhere to be seen in 1988, now dot the valley in the form of brew pubs, from Suds Brothers Brewery in Fruita to the Palisade Brewing Co. in Palisade. Many of the local wineries also have music during the warmer months.
As far as “national” acts playingin Grand Junction, that scene has done a complete turnaround since Triple Play opened.
Almost all of the national acts that came through town used to play at Doug Moye’s Castle Creek on West Main Street. I saw many great shows there including Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, The Desert Rose Band, Leon Russell and Jerry Jeff Walker.
Shortly after Castle Creek closed, Ron Wilson brought Sandstone Concerts to town and has promoted hundreds of shows since then. Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Wilco, Poco, America, Leo Kottke, Widespread Panic, Emmylou Harris, Al Stewart, Greg Brown, Nanci Griffith and many, many others.
Dave Prather, who reopened the shuttered Mesa Theater in Main Street in the late 1980s, was also responsible for bringing several major acts to town. Brett and Jen Strong, the current owners, have taken it to another level with a very full schedule every month.
Warehouse 25Sixty-Five features local bands as well as many nationally-recognized country music artists
There are so many more places to see live music in the Grand Valley these days from the Cavalcade in Fruita on the valley’s west end, Mesa Theater, Avalon Theatre and Las Colonias Amphitheater in Grand Junction and Riverbend Park in Palisade on the east end.
The Oak View Group, which operates the Avalon, amphitheater and the Grand Junction Convention Center for the city, has connections that have brought major national acts the valley. Those acts include The Wallflowers, Travis Tritt, Foreigner, Blue Oyster Cult and Dwight Yoakam as well as Snoop Dogg, who was at the amphitheater last Sunday.
Boz Scaggs and ZZ Top are coming soon to the amphitheater. Lyle Lovett, America and The Mavericks are scheduled for the Avalon.
Charley Crockett will come to the Mesa Theater on Tuesday, April 12, and Paul Cauthen will play there on Saturday, April 16. Both of these guys are legitimate modern day outlaw country artists who are worth seeing. I plan to attend both of those shows.
I hope to see you out listening to some great music this year.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records in downtown Grand Junction. He writes a music column for the Out&About section every other Friday.