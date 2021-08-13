ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelThere are some recent music releases and one upcoming release that have sparked my interest.
Here are the details.
n David Crosby’s new album, “For Free,” is his fifth recording. His first was “Croz” in 2014, followed by “Lighthouse,” “Sky Trails” and “Here If You Listen.”
“For Free” finds Crosby seemingly relaxed and obviously in great voice. The album benefits from the outstanding production talents of Crosby’s son, James Raymond.
I saw them perform a wonderful show together with Jeff Pevar at Avalon Theatre several years ago.
There are 10 excellent songs on “For Free” with the highlights for me being “River Rise” with Michael McDonald, “The Other Side Of Midnight,” “Rodriguez For the Night” with Donald Fagen and the title track that was written by Joni Mitchell.
Crosby wrote or co-wrote seven of the songs on this excellent recording.
n I have been a fan of Jackson Browne’s music since 1972 and followed his career closely since then.
I have found his music to be introspective, passionate and keen. There also is some political commentary mixed in, more so with his recent releases.
This continues on his newest release, “Downhill From Here,” which is only his fourth recording in this century. There are 10 songs on this record, topically covering the environment, mortality, romance, immigration and more.
Browne is backed by an excellent group of studio musicians who help produce the laid-back, warm West Coast sound Browne does so well.
Early favorites songs of mine from “Downhill From Here” are the title track, “My Cleveland Heart,” “Minutes From Downtown,” “The Dreamer,” “A Song For Barcelona” and “A Little Soon To Say.”
Browne still has a lot to say, even if it takes him a bit longer to say it.
n “Triage” is Rodney Crowell’s 19th solo recording since 1977’s “Ain’t Living Long Like This.”
Crowell is 71 years old, and all of his life experiences are on display on this new recording.
I’m younger than Crowell, but not a lot, and there is much on this great new record I can relate to. Crowell addresses some of the same subjects Browne does on his new record, such as bittersweet love and its consequences (“Don’t Leave Me Now” and “Here Goes Nothing”).
The environment is the topic for “Something Has To Change,” mortality is addressed in “One Little Bird,” and he covers the gap between rich and poor with “Girl On the Street.” Personal faith plays into “I’m All About Love.”
This is a personal and introspective records from a great singer-songwriter.
n James McMurtry’s long-awaited new record “Horses and Hounds” will be released Friday, Aug. 20.
Three songs from the album have been released so far, and I have heard them all. To me, they are all classic McMurtry songs.
“Canola Fields” is a about a love from the past and the regrets about its conclusion. It’s kind of a sequel to his classic “You Got To Me” from the great “Complicated Game.”
“What’s the Matter” touches on the challenges of a 20-year marriage with as much humor as McMurtry can muster for one song.
On “If It Don’t Bleed,” McMurtry touches on religion, mortality and philosophy as only he can do.
I cannot wait to hear the rest of “Horses and Hounds.”
