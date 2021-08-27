ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelWhen Triple Play acquired over 300 classic jazz LPs as a part of a very large collection of records we purchased from an estate in Rangely, I took home every record that had blue or blues in the title.
Two of those happened to be by Oliver Nelson: “Screaming the Blues” from 1960 and “The Blues and the Abstract Truth” from 1961.
Both are on Impulse Records, one of the classic jazz labels similar to Blue Note and Prestige. Like those labels, Impulse provided a lot of information on the LP jackets.
I had never heard of Nelson, who was born in 1932 and died at the age of 43 in 1975.
I first listened to his “Screaming the Blues” album that featured Nelson on saxophone, the great Eric Dolphy on saxophone and clarinet, and Richard Williams on trumpet. There are six tracks on the record, which clocks in at just under 40 minutes.
The amazing title track takes up almost 12 minutes and is bluesy jazz number with Nelson, Dolphy, Williams and pianist Richard Wyans showing off their incredible skills.
“The Meetin’ and “Altoitis” are two more outstanding songs from this excellent recording.
Nelson made his mark and his reputation on “The Blues and the Abstract Truth.” Not only did this amazing record have quite possibly the greatest jazz sextet ever assembled, it contained one of the all-time great jazz songs in “Stolen Moments.”
Joining Nelson on the record were the incredible Bill Evans on piano, Roy Haynes on drums, Dolphy on saxophone and flute, Paul Chambers on bass and Freddie Hubbard on trumpet.
Nelson also played the alto and tenor saxophone on this album. He and Dolphy deftly blended their saxophones is seamless perfection.
Haynes and Evans were part of Miles Davis’ band for “Kind Of Blue” (1957). That album is considered by many to be the greatest jazz recordings of all time.
“The Blues and the Abstract Truth” opens with the amazing “Stolen Moments.” Running just under nine minutes, this is a song every jazz musician and most students of jazz know well.
“Hoe Down” is another classic. It’s a country and western-themed song that gracefully moves into hard-bop in its second half.
“Cascades” is an uptempo, 1950s-style bebop tune featuring Hubbard and Dolphy. Evans’ wonderful blues piano riffs start off the bluesy “Yearnin.’” Trumpet and saxophones carry the middle of the tune and the rest of the band joins in for a wonderful closing crescendo.
“Butch and Butch” is similar to “Cascades” in the sense that it owes much of its classic hard-bop sound to the prior decade.
The album closes with its most bluesy sound in “Teenies Blues” featuring Chambers’ great opening bass line and Dolphy taking his saxophone to another level. Almost outside of the box.
Nelson also was well known as an arranger and a big band leader. This record shows his innate ability to arrange as it sounds like there are more than six people playing.
“The Blues and the Abstract Truth” is one of the great jazz recordings that can stand up with almost anything released during the gold age of jazz in the 1950s. It is a great introduction to jazz for anyone interested in the genre.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.