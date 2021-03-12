Lately, I have been listening to jazz music more than any other genre both at home and in the store.
Most of it is jazz, bop and hard bop from the 1940s through the 1960s. It is the cool jazz, the hot jazz, the bluesy jazz and best jazz ever, in my opinion.
Until recently, I thought I knew a lot about jazz music because I listened to old school jazz from Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Wes Montgomery.
I also listened to more jazz fusion with Weather Report, Pat Metheny, Grover Washington, Herbie Hancock, David Sanborn, Bob James, Earl Klugh and others. I have a lot of their records.
With the piano and saxophone being my favorite instruments, I have more records from Washington and James than any of the others. I own two Coltrane, two Davis and three Montgomery records.
But it wasn’t until Triple Play purchased a large record collection with a large amount of jazz records that I really learned about jazz music. Most of the records were originally from the 1950s through the early 1960s. Many of them on the Blue Note, Riverside and Impulse Record labels.
I have taken more than 100 of those old school jazz records home to listen to, anything that had the word “blue” in the title and then some. I listened to a lot of Davis and Coltrane records, as well as so many artists I had never heard of such as Tina Brooks, Hank Mobley, Ike Quebec, Kenny Dorham, Fred Redd and others.
While I was formulating ideas for this column, local promoter and long time friend Ron Wilson stopped by the store and suggested I list five jazz albums that folks unfamiliar but interested in getting into jazz music should acquire.
So here is a beginners guide to jazz, so to speak.
Cannonball Adderley, “Something Else” — This classic recording features an all-star lineup of jazz legends: Miles Davis, Sam Jones, Art Blakey and Hank Jones. Here they team up with Adderley to make a recording that is suitable for beginners to Blue Note as well as ardent long time listeners.
Oliver Nelson, ”The Blues and the Abstract Truth” — Big band leader Nelson hit a home run with this recording. It features the all-time classic “Stolen Moments” and a lineup of musicians that includes Paul Chambers, Eric Dolphy, Roy Haynes, the great Bill Evans and Freddie Hubbard. This record was a coming out party for Hubbard as he really shows off his chops on the trumpet.
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “Moanin” — In my opinion, Art Blakey is the greatest drummer who ever lived. Featuring another all-time classic in the title track, this is a perfect place to start with Blakey and the Messengers, who were quite possibly the most influential group in the history of jazz recordings.
Bill Evans, “Waltz For Debbie” — This is the final recording from the amazing trio of Evans, Paul Moitan and Scott LaFaro. It was recorded just two weeks before LaFaro’s tragic death. It is a wonderful portrait of this amazing trio that never sounded better than it did here. It features the title track, “Milestones” and, my favorite, “My Foolish Heart.”
Stan Getz and Joao Gilberto, “Getz/Gilberto” — This all-time classic is the recording that started the Bossa Nova craze that is still alive today. There are too many great songs here to list. However, “The Girl From Ipanema” is one we should all be familiar with. It’s a wonderful recording and a must-have for all beginners.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.