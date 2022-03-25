ROCK CESARIO
Special to the Sentinel“He was born in Oklahoma. And his wife’s name’s Betty Lou Thelma Liz. And he’s not responsible for what he’s doing. ‘Cause his mother made him what he is.”
That was the first song I had ever heard from Jerry Jeff Walker who passed away in 2020.
It was the summer of 1975. My cousin and I were hauling a truck and trailer load of hay from our grandparents ranch to Peach Valley near Delta. It was a 104-mile round trip. One that we made three times every two days. Since the radio was sporadic we listened to 8-Track tapes on an under dash player that we installed in the pickup. We had two of Jerry Jeff’s recordings — “Viva Terlingua” and “Riding High” — and we listened to them over and over.
The song I quoted was “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother.” Written by Ray Wylie Hubbard. Needless to say those two tapes made me a follower of Jerry Jeff and Ray Wylie’s careers from that day on.
“Mr. Bojangles” by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was the first Jerry Jeff song that I had ever heard. However I did not know that he had written it at that time.
Jerry Jeff Walker a self proclaimed Texan was born Ronald Clyde Crosby in New York in 1947. He first recorded in a band called Circus Maximus in 1967 and 1968 before embarking on his solo career later in 1968 with the release of the album Mr. Bojangles. From then through 2022 there have been 44 recordings of Jerry Jeff’s music including compilations. I own a big majority of them on LP and CD.
All 15 of his recordings from the 1970s are very good in my opinion. With “A Good Night For Singing,” “Contrary to Ordinary” and “Jerry Jeff,” His recordings after that were not quite as consistent; however, there were still some very good ones like “Live From Gruene Hall,” “Navajo Rug,” “Hill Country Rain,” and “Cowboy Boots and Bathin’ Suits.”
I was fortunate to have seen Jerry Jeff live several times. The first time was at Grand Junction High School in the 1970s. It was a time that he was battling substance abuse while avoiding the IRS. With the help of his wife Susan, Walker got clean and sober, settled his finances, and formed his own music label.
I saw him at least three more times after that. Solo at Castle Creek here in Grand Junction in one of the best shows I have ever witnessed. Another was at Steamboat Springs music festival in 1990 with his awesome band.
We also saw the Desert Rose Band, the New Orleans Radiators, Little Feat and John Prine that weekend. The last time I saw Jerry Jeff was at the Hilton Hotel on Horizon Drive with the late Chuck Pyle. Ron Wilson from Sandstone Concerts asked me to emcee that show.
My son Matthew and I got to meet both Jerry and Chuck and introduce them to the audience. Both of those gentlemen were kind and gracious. Taking the time to make Matthew feel important. I remember standing next to Jerry on the stage when he said “Rock, my guitar isn’t working.” I looked back at the amplifier and said “Jerry you forgot to plug it in.” Great memories!
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records in downtown Grand Junction. He writes a music column for the Out&About section every other Friday.