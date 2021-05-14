John Coltrane is to the saxophone what Jimi Hendrix is to the guitar.
In other words, they could play their respective instruments in a way that no one else could. They also were groundbreaking visionaries in their respective genres.
I was working for a painter during the summer after I graduated high school. He listened to a lot of jazz. Most of it was jazz fusion from the likes of David Sanborn, Earl Klugh, Grover Washington Jr., The Crusaders and Weather Report.
All of it was really good jazz, and I liked it. My two favorite cassette tapes that he would play were Miles Davis’ “Kind Of Blue” and “Blue Train” by Coltrane. Ironically, both of them had blue in the title.
Not long after that I bought Coltrane’s “My Favorite Things.” I bought it for the simple reason that as a sixth-grader at Eagle Valley Elementary School, my class put on the musical “The Sound Of Music” and we had to sing that song.
The song has been one of my very favorites ever since, and when I heard Coltrane’s full-length version — it clocks in at 13:44 — it immediately became my very favorite version of the song.
But the entire album is a true delight as Coltrane performs with band mates McCoy Tyner on piano, Steve Davis on bass and Elvin Jones on drums. Each one has substantial solos on the album. Tyner’s more than six-minute solo on the title track made me a fan of his, and I now own several of his albums as a band leader.
I first heard Coltrane on Davis’ landmark LP “Kind Of Blue.” I had to know who the saxophone player was on that amazing record. It is the only jazz record that has ever made it onto the Rolling Stone magazine’s top 100 rock ’n’ roll records of all time.
Coltrane also was part of the legendary Miles Davis Quintet with pianist Red Garland, Paul Chambers on bass and Philly Joe Jones on drums. The quintet recorded enough music in two sessions in 1956 to make four great jazz LPs: “Cookin’,” “Relaxin’,” “Workin’” and “Steamin’.”
I happily own all four of those great records. Davis eventually fired Coltrane because of his heroin addiction. Coltrane was in and out of Davis’ bands as he battled his addiction.
At the present time, I own a dozen of Coltrane’s LPs. My favorites are “My Favorite Things,” “Blue Train,” “A Love Supreme,” “Giant Steps” and “Stardust.”
I can’t count how many jazz records I have with Coltrane as a sideman. Some of my favorites include Garland’s classic “All Morning Long.” I paid $100 for that LP, and it was worth every penny.
Records Coltrane did with Milt Jackson, Thelonious Monk, Duke Ellington and Johnny Hodges also are some of my favorites to listen to with a glass of wine.
I do not like all of Coltrane’s music. Some of his recordings sound to me like a high school band tuning up for 30 minutes. I can’t listen to it. I guess I have yet to graduate to that form of sophistication as a jazz fan.
When he wants to be, Coltrane is the most melodic saxophonist I have ever heard. His transitions between notes are the smoothest of anyone.
I like a lot of saxophonists. Hank Mobley, Paul Desmond, Tina Brooks, Washington Jr., Ike Quebec, Sonny Rollins and Lou Donaldson are among them. But Coltrane is my favorite.
