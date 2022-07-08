By ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelKenny Burrell is one of the greatest guitar players of all time. Although you will not find his name on most of those “who is the greatest guitar player of all time” questions that are all over the internet.
I know when I wrote a column about that in 2004 I did not even mention Burrell. At that time I was not even aware of the man. Since then, and in particularly, the last few years, my personal jazz collection as well as the inventory in my store, has grown exponentially.
My wife Kenda and I listen to as much jazz now as we do any other genre — including rock and roll. So when I see those online polls I always name a jazz musician. With all due respects to the rock and roll folks, jazz musicians are just better overall in my opinion.
Kenny Burrell, born in Detroit in 1931, began playing guitar at the age of 12. He started listening to records by Muddy Waters, T-Bone Walker, Charlie Christian and others. They were a huge influence on his playing style. A style that is a combination of bebop and blues with a touch of classical. In the early 1950s, Burrell started working as a sideman with folks like John Coltrane, Dizzy Gillespie and Milt Jackson. Late in 1955 Burrell went on the road with Oscar Peterson’s trio. Later moving to New York City and playing behind singer Billie Holiday, Tony Bennett, Coltrane, Kenny Dorham and Jimmy Smith.
Burrell’s first release as a band leader was “Introducing Kenny Burrell” from 1956 on Blue Note Records with pianist Tommy Flanagan, bassist Paul Chambers, drummer Kenny Clark and percussionist Candido.
This LP was also my first introduction to Burrell. I was immediately captivated by his tone and style. So much so that I ordered an audiophile copy of the record for my own collection.
In 1963, Burrell released “Midnight Blue” with saxophonist Stanley Turrentine, bassist Major Holley, drummer Bill English and percussionist Ray Barretto. To me this is Burrell’s crowning achievement. After I first heard the CD I ordered an audiophile copy on LP. It sounds amazing as Burrell and mates work their way through nine great bluesy jazz tunes, including “Chitlins con Carne”, “Soul Lament”, “Wavy Gravy” and the phenomenal title track.
This album continually shows up on lists featuring the top jazz albums of all time. It is perpetually in Blue Notes Top 10. I can wholeheartedly agree. When you come into Triple Play you will see a large poster of the album’s classic cover on the wall behind the front counter. That is how much I think of that recording.
This past week I got my hands on a hard-to-find copy of Burrell’s 1962 recording “Bluesy Burrell” on Prestige records. It is a limited edition (1,000) Analog Master. I am listening to it as I write this. It definitely has a Bossa Nose feel to it. Burrell is joined by the legendary saxophonist Coleman Hawkins, pianist Tommy Flanagan, bassist Major Holley, drummer Eddie Locke and percussionist Ray Barretto on this wonderful recording that really showcases Burrell’s talent.
As far as jazz guitarists go I would put Burrell up there with Charlie Christian, Django Reinhardt, Wes Montgomery and Grant Green. An elite list of some of the world’s greatest.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.