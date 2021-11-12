ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelWith the holiday season quickly approaching, the record labels seem to be working overtime to get as much vinyl out as possible.
In normal years, there would be very few new releases coming out after the first of November. This year, the labels are in full time catch-up mode with vinyl coming out all the way to Christmas.
There also are a plethora of Black Friday Record Store Day Releases this year.
Sony Records halted much of its regular production to get half a million copies of Adele’s new LP “30” to stores for release on Nov. 19.
I also heard labels are “farming” out some production to overseas pressing plants. That leads me to believe U.S. plants are producing at maximum.
At Triple Play, some long out-of-stock LPs are starting to show up more frequently. Scheduled for release between now and Thanksgiving are several releases of interest for me. Maybe some of them will spark your interest as well. Here are those titles:
“The Future” by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Nightsweats — This Denver band’s latest recording, out Friday, Nov. 12, on LP, is its most ambitious and possibly most satisfying recording to date. I have listened to it only a few times, and I really like what I heard. It has the potential to grow on me a lot more.
“Live At the Forum 1976” by Eagles — As disappointed as I was in the Eagles’ 1980 live album, I am looking forward to this record. Unlike its predecessor, this one was taken entirely from concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles in 1976. These concerts were just before the Eagles heading to the studio to record “Hotel California.” This also is one of the earliest live performances of the song. The album is out Friday, Nov. 12, on LP.
“Lady In the Balcony, the Outdoor Sessions” by Eric Clapton — Since he could not perform live, Clapton his band went to West Sussex and conducted several outdoor sessions with no audience. Some of my favorite songs on these discs are “Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Key To the Highway,” among others. This is available only in regular and deluxe CD editions on Nov. 19.
“Raise the Roof” by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and produced by T Bone Burnett — Plant and Krauss are joining creative forces once again and this album features 12 new recordings of tracks by Bert Jansch, Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers and others. Highlights include a Plant-Burnett original, “High and Lonesome,” and the classic “Can’t Let Go” that was first recorded by Lucinda Williams.
“The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert” by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band — This album was recorded at the September of 1979 at MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) benefit concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The two-LP set features 13 songs performed over two nights from a band at the top of its game. My favorites include “Thunder Road,” “Jungleland,” “the River,” “Rosalita and more.
There will be more to come about new releases for Christmas in my next two columns.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.