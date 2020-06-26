For most of my life I listened to rock ’n’ roll music more than any other genre. That changed in the past year as I have listened to jazz more than any other music.
This is mostly because of the massive collection of records we bought last June that had the largest number of jazz and blues records we have ever encountered.
I have written about it several times, leading many folks to ask for suggestions as to what jazz music they should buy. It’s intimidating, but I will nonetheless suggest as many titles as I have room for today.
All of these LPs came from the same collection.
Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “Moanin’” — One of the all-time great drummers, Art Blakey, has made more jazz musicians into stars than any other jazz musician. This classic recording is one of my favorites.
Julian Cannonball Adderley, “Somethin’ Else” — The title of this LP says it all. With a band made up of Miles Davis, Hank Jones, Blakey and Sam Jones, Adderley produced his finest effort. This record is a excellent introduction to jazz.
Tina Brooks, “Minor Move” — Rina Brooks was an extremely talented saxophone player who died young with only one record released with him as the band leader. But he left enough recorded material for three more records. This record was issued in 1980, years after Brooks’ death. It features trumpeter Lee Morgan, pianist Sonny Clark, Doug Watkins on bass and drummer Blakey.
Kenny Burrell, “Midnight Blue” — Rock music has some great guitar players, but I think most pale in comparison to their counterparts in jazz music. Burrell is one of the best guitar players the world has ever heard. This record is his take on the blues. It is without a piano and features Stanley Turrentine on saxophone and Ray Barretto on conga. The cover song is an all-time classic as well.
John Coltrane, “My Favorite Things” and “Blue Train” — These are my two favorite records from Coltrane, who is considered by most to be the most amazing saxophonist ever. His more than 13-minute version of “My Favorite Things” is possibly my favorite jazz piece. It definitely is at Christmas time.
Miles Davis, “Kind Of Blue” and “Sketches of Spain” — Davis was one of the most influential jazz musicians as well as the world’s greatest trumpeter. He has a slew of recordings. These are two of my favorites. I recommend them to everyone interested in Davis. “Kind of Blue” was listed at No. 25 in Rolling Stone Magazine’s Top 100 rock ’n’ roll recordings.
Bill Evans Trio, “Waltz For Debby” — The second of two LPs made from a fateful June 1961 recording from the Village Vanguard. Pianist Evans, bass player Scott LeFaro and drummer Paul Motian were never better than they were that afternoon. Their version of “My Foolish Heart” is simply stunning!
Grant Green, “Idle Moments” — This is another great guitar player many folks are not aware of. Green and his bandmates, which included saxophonist Joe Henderson and pianist Duke Pearson, expertly presented four songs covering over 40 minutes with perfection. “Idle Moments” and “Nomad,” both penned by Pearson, are my favorites.
Oliver Nelson, “The Blues and the Abstract Truth” — Nelson always has been able to put a good group together. This, one of my very favorites, features Bill Evans, Roy Haynes, Eric Dolphy, Paul Chambers, Freddie Hubbard, George Barrow and Nelson. They are a can’t-miss bunch! “Stolen Moments” is a classic.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.