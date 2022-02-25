Do you have your tickets for the Robert Earl Keen Farewell Tour with special guest Roger Clyne at Avalon Theatre on March 10?
I have been following one of these men for 30-plus years and the other for more than 20.
I first saw Keen in 1991 at what was then the Hilton Hotel off Horizon Drive in Grand Junction. He performed with Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt.
I also caught their show at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen the next night. Those were two amazing nights I will never forget!
Thanks to Ron Wilson of Sandstone Concerts, I was able to spend time with all three of those incredible songwriters.
Van Zandt was a living legend at that time. He was a kind man and delightful to talk with. Clark was building his legacy and was definitely focused on his career. Keen was off to a very good start on his budding career.
I felt like I had more in common with Keen because of our ages and because we were both just getting started on our careers. That also made it easy for me to follow his career.
In 2021, Pollstar ranked Keen as one of its top 20 Global Concert Tours. That made him a living legend in his own right.
He was a pioneer in the Americana music genre along with Lyle Lovett, his former classmate and roommate at Texas A&M University.
In his 40-year career, Keen has released 21 records including the classics “West Textures,” “A Bigger Piece Of Sky,” “Gringo Honeymoon,” “Picnic,” “Walking Distance” and four great live recordings.
I can think of a half dozen times I have seen Keen play in the Grand Valley. He played in Palisade once, Fruita twice and at least three times in Grand Junction. He always puts on a terrific show and never disappoints.
This time Keen’s show will be opened by Roger Clyne, who I first encountered while on a golf trip with friends to the Arizona desert.
Arizona native and lifelong resident and his band at the time, The Refreshments, were putting on a free outdoor concert in Tempe. It was in support of their 1996 classic “Fizzy Fuzzy Big & Buzzy.”
The Refreshments were a short-lived band, releasing two recordings to high critical acclaim on Mercury Records before being dropped in 1998 for lack of sales.
I found Clyne’s songwriting to be clever, thoughtful and fairly humorous at times as evidenced by the songs “European Swallow,” “Down Together,” “Mexico,” “Suckerpunch” and their only real hit, “Banditos.”
All were heavily influenced by the region Clyne lived in and its vast and expansive deserts.
After The Refreshments were dropped by their label, Clyne took a year off, stayed close to home, spent time visiting the desert and writing songs with a friend.
He got together with some local musicians and reemerged in 1999 as Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, releasing their first record in early 2000.
“Honky Tonk Union” sounded like a Southwestern desert version of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. It’s a pop-rock meets country kind of sound.
Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers has released nine recordings with my favorites being “Sonoran Hope & Madness,” “Americano,” “Native Heart” and “Unida Cantina.”
I have my tickets the March 10 concert with Keen and Clyne. Do you have yours?
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.