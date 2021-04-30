In a previous column I wrote about the challenges Mesa Theater was facing during the pandemic.
At that time, there was some question as to if the downtown venue would be able to remain open because it had not been able to have any shows for a long time.
Being privately owned meant it still had a lot of monthly expenses that were not going to go away. Survival depended on how long restrictions were to last and how much and what kind of help Mesa Theater received.
Due to general manager Rick Christensen’s diligence and a lot of help from friends and performers, I can say Mesa Theater will survive and is cooking up some great shows for folks in the Grand Valley.
Here is what I have found out from speaking with Christensen.
The Young Dubliners will bring its unique form of Celtic rock to Mesa Theater on May 14.
I have seen the Young Dub’s several times, including the first time they ever played in Grand Junction. This is guaranteed to be a lively show that will leave everyone who attends feeling great.
On May 15, western Colorado’s own Awaiting Eternity will perform with special guests. This high energy, five-piece metal group has a heavy sound, tasteful melodies and throat shredding vocals.
Crystal Visions, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, will make its first appearance at Mesa Theater on May 22. This is one of the shows folks are really excited about, and it’s one I hope to go to.
May 28 is EDM (electric dance music) night at the theater. This is a night for locals and guest DJs to show off their skills and to showcase some local and regional rising artists.
Popular 1990s act Buckcherry will bring its sleazy grungy form of hard rock to town on June 8. This band had three minor hits with “Lit Up,” “Sorry” and “Crazy Bitch.” These are songs the band’s devoted followers will be getting loud and rowdy to.
On June 10, Bart Crow from Texas will be at the theater. Crow produces an ever-evolving flow of Red Dirt, Texas country and Americana music. He has put together an impressive track record as a recording artist, having landed six No. 1 singles on the Texas Music Charts in his short career. He has been named one of Rolling Stones “artists you need to know.”
The six-member adult alternative group Verve Pipe will perform on June 25. This band is mostly known for its 1992 album “Villains” and for its smash single “Freshman.” Verve Pipe’s members have been together since 1992 and will no doubt put on a great show.
Tab Benoit, one of my favorite people as well as a great guitarist and incredible overall musician, will perform at Mesa Theater on July 4. I have seen Benoit at least a half dozen times and he always puts on a great show. I think he would play all night if they would leave the lights on in the venue for him.
Mesa Theater has additional shows booked for May 21, June 18, 20, 21 and 28, which have yet to be announced so check its Facebook page for updates.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.