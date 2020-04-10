My wife, Kenda, and I have watched a couple of great music documentaries in the past two weeks that I think you might enjoy.
“Miles Davis, the Birth Of the Cool” is one, and “Bill Evans, Time Remembered” is the other.
“Birth of the Cool” takes an honest, not always comfortable, look at Davis’ tumultuous life and career with objectivity and honesty. The making of the albums “Birth of the Cool” and “Kind Of Blue” take up a good portion of the film.
Beside that, what stood out to me is what Davis did in 1956. Before signing a big contract with Columbia Records, Davis had to fulfill his contract with Prestige, which consisted of providing them with enough material for four records.
To do that, Davis took his quintet, which was made up of Davis, saxophonist John Coltrane, pianist Red Garland, bassist Paul Chambers and drummer “Philly Joe” Jones, into Rudy Van Gelder’s studio on two separate days in May and October of 1956 and recorded enough music for four albums.
“Cookin’,” “Relaxin’,” “Workin’” and “Steamin’” were the names of the records followed by “the Miles Davis Quintet.” What Davis originally thought of as just finishing up his obligation to Prestige turned out to four of the greatest jazz recordings ever made. He did this by calling up the tunes and letting the players play by taking away direction or restrictions.
Now moving on to Bill Evans, who is my favorite piano player. At the opening of “Time Remembered” a young Evans says, “Ultimately, I came to the conclusion that all I must do is take care of the music. Even if I do it in a closet. If I really do that, somebody’s going to come and open the door to that closet and say ‘hey, we were looking for you.’”
Evans started playing the piano at the age of 4 or 5. He was the pianist on Davis’ “Kind Of Blue,“ which is considered to be the greatest jazz recording ever.
Evans met long time drummer Paul Motion in 1955 and bassist Scott LaFaro in 1959 which completed his finest trio, one that was responsible for two studio and two live recording before LaFaro’s tragic death.
Tony Bennett said, “the most powerful thing that he (Evans) taught me was to search only for truth and beauty.”
Pianist Warren Bernhardt said, “I never heard him make a harmonic mistake. Never. Not one note.”
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.