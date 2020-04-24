If you are a music fan and do not have Amazon Prime video, you might want to consider it.
During the past two weeks I have watched several wonderful music documentaries. These are two of my favorites.
“Neil Young, The First Decade” covers Young’s career from the beginning through the “Zuma” album featuring “Cortez the Killer,” which is one of my favorite tunes from him.
Here is some of what I learned from this documentary.
Young was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 1945. His father was a journalist and writer. His parents divorced in 1960, and he moved with his mother to Winnipeg.
In his late teens, Young was playing both folk music in coffee houses as well as surf and garage rock in clubs. He was in a band called The Squires before moving to California in 1967, creating Buffalo Springfield shortly thereafter.
When Buffalo Springfield started the other members would not let Young sing because they didn’t like his voice. He agreed, and Richie Furay was lead vocals for the ironic Young-penned “Nowadays Clancy Can’t Even Sing.”
Young insisted that his voice was the only one to get the message of “Mr. Soul” across correctly. He was obviously right, as this was Young’s first in a long line of great songs. After that, Young sang lead on most all of his songs.
Many of the folks interviewed in this documentary touched on the expressive and emotive nature of Young’s voice, which is something I have spoken of before in this column.
Barney Hoskyns, a music journalist and author, said this about Young: “I think half of what Neil Young does is keep himself fresh. He will not stand still in any one place for very long. I think that is why he has managed to sustain his talent for so long.”
I could not agree more. Young has called himself “reckless” and a “dreamer of pictures.”
“Van Morrison Under Review 1964–1974” runs from the formation of of the band Them and his early solo career through “Veedon Fleece.” Here is what I found out about Van the man.
Jon Wilde, a music journalist, said this in the documentary: “People have asked me Bob Dylan or Van Morrison? I say, well, both. Bob Dylan for the head. Van Morrison for the heart. Nobody does the heart better than Van Morrison.”
Morrison was born in 1945 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It was a place that offered him many different musical and cultural influences as he grew up.
On an average Sunday afternoon during his younger years, he listened to anything from Lonnie Donnegan, Ray Charles, John Coltrane to Miles Davis. Morrison’s dad was an active collector of blues, jazz, country and folk blues 78s.
It was the Leadbelly and Carter family records that most inspired him to start singing, Morrison said.
Morrison started Them in 1966. The band put out two records and then Morrison began solo career in 1967.
In those first 10 years, Morrison released several classics and many personal favorite records including “Astral Weeks,” “Moondance,” “Tupelo Honey,” “His Band and Street Choir” and “Saint Dominic’s Preview.”
“Van Morrison put Ireland on the musical map with a series of ground-breaking records that would establish him as one of the most important singer-songwriter in the history of rock ’n’ roll,” said narrator Thomas Arnold.
Both of these documentaries are incredible. They were full of information that was new to me and are a must for fans.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.