To steal from Forrest Gump, life is like a box of records. You never know what you are going to find.
At Triple Play Records, we have bought vinyl records for more than 33 years. That is how we stock our store.
We have never really had to go looking for records at yard sales or thrift stores and the like. We have been fortunate that most of the records we have bought were brought through our front door by folks looking to sell, trade or just donate them to us.
People give us records for many different reasons. Sometimes we are gifted records that we could not have bought if we tried, such as the Beatles legendary “Butcher” cover.
Records come to us in all kinds of condition. Some are unplayable, others are brand new and still sealed, and there’s everything in between. We only purchase the records we can use.
If the customer does not want back the records we can not use, then we put those records at in front of the store for people to take for free. Folks seem to like that program because those records never stay in the store very long.
When we first started buying records in 1988, we bought everything we could find. Sometimes we didn’t pay enough attention to the condition of the records until after we purchased them, only to find out later that they weren’t in good condition.
Since the day we opened, we have guaranteed every used record and CD we sell will play to the customers satisfaction. Or they can return it for full credit.
I was in junior high school when I first started buying used records and most of them were sold as is. I did not like that policy, so I would never do it to our customers.
We take great pride in what we put out for sale in the store, so we have become more diligent in our purchases.
I had a good vinyl-buying customer tell me several years ago that we would not be getting any more used vinyl because, according to him, the local supply had “dried up.”
I disagreed. I told him that as long as folks were moving to and from Grand Junction, we would be getting records to purchase. I was correct, and we are getting more vinyl to look at and purchase now than we’ve ever had.
In fact, while I was writing this column some folks brought us eight tubs full of records, mostly 1960s to 1980s rock ’n’ roll and jazz. All of the records were in very good condition.
One of the more memorable collections we acquired recently was from a good customer who wanted to trade his records for CDs.
He would bring us two boxes at a time and we could not wait to look at them because they were all in near mint condition and were records we really wanted. He had everything from Buddy Holly and Eddie Cochran to Tom Petty and George Thorogood.
There also was an amazing collection of 2,200 records that we went to Rangely to buy.
It is always exciting to look at a fresh box of records. You just never know what you might find.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.