By GREG WALCHER
Newspaper cartoons can leave lasting impressions because they hit so close to the mark. I still remember a “Grin and Bear It” cartoon my family laughed about when I was in junior high. An official was testifying about a scientific study showing that within a few years, “There won’t be anything to eat but crabgrass.” The congressional committee was apoplectic when he said, “Wait – it gets worse.” When the chairman demanded to know how anything could be worse than “nothing to eat but crabgrass,” he answered, “There won’t be enough crabgrass!”
The idea of scarcity hits close to home this month, as millions are stuck at home worrying about being able to buy basic necessities. Nearly everyone has experienced the shortages in stores, especially of paper goods and cleaning supplies. It remains a mystery to me why so many people seem panicked about running out of toilet paper, as if it is the one and only item they simply cannot imagine living without. I saw a feel-good story on the news about a man who is leaving packages of it on his doorstep as a gift for all the delivery people. He says he has plenty to keep up the practice for some time, and I couldn’t help wondering if he is the one who hoarded a garage full while others got none.
Worrying about shortages is nothing new, of course. My uncle used to have 50 gallon drums of flour, sugar, and other staples in his basement – 50 years ago – just in case. But the coronavirus pandemic has hundreds of millions of people doing the same thing, focusing intense scrutiny on the economic supply chain upon which our society depends. It is appalling the extent to which America has become dependent on other countries, especially China, for almost everything we buy, use, and need.
Some writers are openly talking about ways this might improve our quality of life in the long run, looking for the silver lining that exists in every cloud. People are re-learning family activities at home, many of them cooking for the first time in years, scores of people playing board games and putting puzzles together with their children, and reading more than they have in decades. One very significant aspect of this lifestyle change is the environmental impact, especially from the growing need to reuse things people previously trashed.
That is particularly true of paper products and plastic containers. My wife and I have all but stopped using paper towels and napkins, opting instead for the cloth kind you can wash. Like most families, we had drawers full of dish towels and cloth napkins, but had fallen out of the habit of using them, the paper variety being so inexpensive and easy. There was already a new trend of young mothers using cloth diapers and diaper services, and now that boutique business has exploded across the country (If I had the insight of a congressman – ahem – I would have invested in that a year ago).
Millions of Americans are also reusing glass bottles and containers they can wash, perhaps less trusting of plastic containers that someone else recently handled. And new-age markets where customers bring their own bags to fill from bulk containers are doing a land office business in almost every city.
It was estimated that Americans were using 13 billion pounds of paper towels a year, over 50 billion water bottles (more than 150 per person), and 27.4 billion disposable diapers, which take 450 years to decompose in a landfill. Any trend that reduces such wasteful habits even a little could make a gigantic difference in the global waste management problem.
The “disposable” economy into which this country has evolved creates significant convenience, but also has significant environmental impact. What we are now learning is that a return to at least a few older habits may also prove healthy for families and their social lives. Home cooking has skyrocketed, and my guess is that home canning is not far behind.
I have never been part of the doomsday crowd. I do not think the sky is falling or that we have no choice but to lower our standard of living. This, too, shall pass and there will be plenty of reminders of how resilient our society is. In fact, research, innovation, and investment in new technology has never yet failed to provide solutions to seemingly insurmountable problems. I doubt very much that it will include the need to raise more crabgrass.
Greg Walcher is president of the Natural Resources Group and author of “Smoking Them Out: The Theft of the Environment and How to Take it Back.” He is a Western Slope native.