Special to the SentinelRecord Store Day 2022 will take place Saturday, April 23. As in years prior to the pandemic, it will be on only one day.
While most of the titles set to come out on Record Store Day still will, because of continuing supply chain issues there are some that will be released on June 18.
I am not going to list any Record Store Day titles or discuss supply issues further, other than to say that on Saturday Triple Play Records will have more vinyl inventory, not counting this year’s special Record Store Day releases, than have ever been offered to our customers in our 34 years.
Over the past two months, we have acquired two of the best collections of vinyl records we have ever had the privilege to purchase. Those collections total more than 5,000 LPs.
For the last one, my wife and I drove to Norwood to pick up more than 2,000 records. It was quite possibly the most amazing collection we have come across.
I’m not talking about numbers. It’s the wow factor. My son, Matthew, and I are still pricing them.
The gentleman from whom we purchased the collection was a very interesting individual. He was a former employee of the federal department of defense who worked all over the world and planned to retire in Europe.
He had tremendous knowledge about music. He was one of the most meticulous people, as far as record care is concerned, who we had ever dealt with.
In this collection there are more than 200 Beatles records from both the band and its individual members. There are about 100 Frank Zappa records. There are records from original mono pressings by Little Richard and Bo Diddley and current releases from Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z, Taylor Swift and everything in between.
I would guess that over half of the collection are high quality audiophile pressings and a third of them are imports. More than a quarter of the collection is still sealed.
Speaking of Record Store Day, we have more than 50 Record Store Day titles available from years past. Most are sealed and among them are a Johnny Cash “Folsom Prison Blues” five-LP box set and a Grateful Dead four-LP box set. Both are from 2018.
Highlights for me are George Carlin’s “Class Clown” and Neil Young’s “After The Gold Rush.” Both are autographed.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records in downtown Grand Junction. He writes a music column for the Out&About section every other Friday.