It sure is nice to see some younger musicians keeping old music traditions alive with their music. I am going to focus on two today.
Up first is Paul Cauthen, who came by Triple Play Records with his band when they were here for a show at the Mesa Theater on April 16. Together they purchased a large amount of vinyl records and were very complimentary of the store.
Most of the LPs were purchased by Cauthen, who told my son, Matt, and me that an ex-girlfriend got all of his other records.
He gracious enough to sign a couple of records, take couple of photos with us and invite everyone to the show. Matt and his fiancée, Ashli, went and said it was a great show.
I would classify Cauthen’s music as outlaw country with a kick. He also mises in has some traditional country songs. I can definitely hear a Waylon Jennings influence and maybe a bit of David Allan Coe.
Considering Cauthen has spent his entire life in Texas, that comes as no surprise.
“Country Coming Down” is the name of his third and newest recording. It was released the day before his show in Grand Junction, and it has two excellent songs with titles I cannot print here or play on the radio, for that matter.
But I really like his new record, and because of it I listened to of Cauthen’s other two recordings. All three are very good if you like old-school outlaw country.
And now, I’d like to move on to focus on Joshua Hedley.
He plays traditional old-school 1960s country and honky-tonk while being very contemporary and original at the same time.
Hedley has such a great voice and he writes wonderful songs that are almost soundscape in nature, complete with a pedal-steel guitar, honky tonk piano, a few well-chosen strings and wonderful chorus-like background vocals.
They invoke Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, Ray Price, Marty Robbins, Tom T. Hall and others of that generation.
Hedley, 37, was born in Florida and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, when he was 19. After working as a sideman for 10 years, he began writing his own songs.
His first record, “Mr. Jukebox,” was released on Jack White’s Third Man Records in 2018. Aptly titled, it is full of country songs — “Don’t Cry For Me,” “If These Walls Could Talk” and “Counting All My Tears” — that would have fit right in on a jukebox in the 1960s.
These songs remind me of the trips to my grandparents ranch when I was I kid. Every once in a while, if we were lucky, whoever was driving us to the ranch would stop at a cafe for breakfast or lunch, and we would hear these types of songs from the jukebox.
Hedley’s “Neon Blue” was released this year on New West Records and is another outstanding effort. It has 12 great songs and sounds at times like a mix of Steve Earle, George Strait and George Jones.
“Broke Again,” Heartbroke Blues” and “Bury Me With My Boots On” all stand out. Hedley can stand with anyone as a songwriter and I will continue to follow his career.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records in downtown Grand Junction. He writes a music column for the Out&About section on the second and fourth Fridays of the month.