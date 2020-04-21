By RICK WAGNER
In addition to everything else it’s doing, the COVID-19 virus is further eroding the public’s confidence in elected officials. Who would have thought that was even possible?
Plus the scientific community has also taken a body blow.
What’s most interesting concerning the first group is that we can still be surprised at the extent elitism and political partisanship can overwhelm any awareness of the job they are expected to do.
We’ve also learned members of the scientific crowd don’t generally make terrific directors of public policy. Nevertheless, if you’re an elected official and your position is to do whatever they tell you to do — that’s what’s happening.
Leaders are supposed to gather information and take advice from various sources and then make a decision. That’s why they’re elected.
Otherwise, we would just have a council of experts (Lord knows how we would choose them) who would call the shots. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff could decide when to go to war, some long serving official from the State Department could decide our foreign policy and an academic from a prestigious business school would oversee the economy.
Then, we would have that council of “philosopher kings” that good old aristocratic-minded Plato thought would be just dandy. The whole country would probably not last a year and what part would come crashing down first is hard to predict.
Also, don’t forget the loosely defined bunch that we call “scientists” is just a subset of the rest of the population. It probably has the same percentage of loons in lab coats as we have loons in t-shirts throughout the rest of society.
The most revealing thing about public officials during this time is the extent to which a crisis can unleash the frustrated authoritarian impulses many harbor beneath a thin veneer of constitutionalism.
The poster child for this phenomenon is Gov.Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, who seems to think her office is vested with unlimited power.
Under her April 10 order to counter the spread of COVID-19, all residents must stay at home except to venture out for some very controlled type of physical exercise or to buy essential items. Groceries and a few other items were deemed essential. What’s more interesting are the things that she judged as non-essential, such as paint, gardening supplies, plants, flooring and furniture — among others.
Moreover, if a store sells food and medicine but also carries any of these other items, they have to be roped off, so you can’t endanger the public safety of Michiganders by looking at a new shovel.
At the same time, recreational cannabis shops are listed as essential and are doing a robust business, which brings in nice revenue to the state. Don’t laugh too hard because Gov. Jared Polis here in Colorado initially determined that marijuana dispensaries could only be open with curbside service but then expanded his position to allow them to have indoor retail sales.
Yes, our own governor has shown interesting traits, like answering questions about using cell phone information to determine if citizens are obeying his edicts on seclusion. After mentioning that he was using cell phone data as part of his decision-making with the virus, the Denver Post tried to figure out what he was speaking about and it became very difficult to determine. The governor’s office referred them to the health department which initially claimed no knowledge but eventually told the newspaper no “official” group in the administration had acquired the data but a volunteer group was gathering the information and it was being “…analyzed on behalf of the governor, but from a group outside state government.” The state health department told the Post the governors Innovation Response Team was using the data to understand “the density of people in and around Colorado.”
What?
Now, we have protests about economically destructive restrictions based on increasingly inaccurate predictions.
Shocked politicians think there’s some sort of revolution brewing.
I don’t think so. Most of the people involved in the protests (who should be taking reasonable precautions at the demonstrations by the way) don’t want a revolution. They just want to hold on to the results of the one we already had.
Rick Wagner is a Grand Junction attorney. Email him at rickwagner@columnist.com. His weekly political talk show airs on KNZZ 1100 AM/92.7 FM on Saturdays at noon.