The earworm that keeps reverberating in our heads is the old song “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore.”
That is probably the case for many of us. We don’t want to wander far from home. It seems like there aren’t a lot of places to have fun that also make you feel safe while you’re having fun.
We are fortunate there are good restaurants in the area that have come up with safe ways to enjoy a meal. We still prefer the curbside delivery option, but summertime implies more, such as going to wineries and sitting outside with a glass and just chatting. That has been hard to even consider.
We recently rediscovered a local spot that checks all our boxes. Red Fox Cellars in Palisade is a sociable place with high health standards and offers a wallop of tastes.
It has a gracious environment with a welcoming tasting room, a deck with umbrella tables and chairs, and a patio with sail shades. In the past, we have enjoyed stopping by for a glass and selecting a bottle of wine or cider to take home. But we have stayed away this spring. That was just part of our staying away from almost everything.
We went there recently to see what was going on. As soon as we walked in, Rachel Romero, the tasting room manager, greeted us and invited us to take a seat at one of the widely spaced tables.
Rachel promptly brought us four menus – a wine list, a list of wine cocktails, wine flights and a cider list. We could even do a tasting at our table since the bar area is closed. Rachel’s knowledge was outstanding and, when we asked for suggestions, she gave very helpful advice.
Rita chose to have her favorite Roasted Chile cider. Kent tried a new peach wine punch. We watched as people came in. Everyone was respectful of wearing masks, responded to Rachel’s friendly greeting and promptly found a place to sit and order.
We were well spaced and able to see everyone have a good time and relax. Serene, safe and delicious drinks. Can’t ask for much more than that.
Red Fox Cellars is a longtime favorite of ours. Owned by Scott and Sherrie Hamilton, Red Fox has a reputation for innovative wines and ciders.
This was the first winery we knew that did liquor barrel aging of wines and ciders (using bourbon, rum, tequila, or rye whiskey barrels). That is becoming more widespread, but Red Fox was an early innovator.
Scott and his son, Kyle, are the wine and ciders makers. Besides experimenting with the wine aging, they also have a wide variety of ciders unique to them.
They are one of the few wineries that focuses on Italian style wines — we particularly like their Barbera and Dolcetto. Their Tempranillo-based Long Day Rosé is our house rosé.
The Hamiltons are good at what they do. They have the awards to prove it.
They have been making cider and wines at Red Fox right from the time they started in 2012. The first two years had weather that was tough on the grape vines — production was only 26 gallons for those years — so making cider saved the day for the Hamiltons.
Now they have four standard ciders and about four rotating. They always have the Roasted Chile cider made with a variety of roasted chiles, the Ciderwinder that is slightly citrusy, a Roadside Perry made from local Kieffer pears and a Hopple, which is a hopped cider.
Some of their seasonal ciders include the smooth Pear-Lo aged in a Merlot barrel that gives it a lovely rose color, a tangy Cucumber Citrus cider that we like with a Greek meal, and spiced Harvest cider in the fall that we love with Thanksgiving dinner. There are always new ones coming. As we said, Red Fox has an innovative team.
We also enjoy the food trucks they select. We recently ate at Underdog Cheese food trailer and enjoyed some very tasty cheesy food. Practical Smokers BBQ has been there, and a nice variety of other food trucks as well.
Food makes the tasting experience better. If a food truck isn’t there, Red Fox has some packaged food in the refrigerator and various crunchy snacks.
To us, Red Fox Cellars epitomizes the community spirit of the valley. For example, an unexpected forecast of a very early killer freeze in 2019 generated a call for volunteers willing to harvest the many grapes still on the vine.
Rita showed up. Lots of folks showed up. It was a great day and lots of grapes were saved. That coming together of the community made Red Fox even more special to us.
We will be headed back soon. It just felt so nice to be out, eating and drinking, safely.
Send your ideas to BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com. Their column appears the first Friday of every month.