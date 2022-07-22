Special to the Sentinel“I went to a garden party / To reminisce with my old friends. A chance to share old memories / Play our songs again.”
That is Rick Nelson and the Stone Canyon Band with the title track from the classic and career changing album “Garden Party.”
Ricky Nelson first appeared with his parents and his brother David on the Ozzie & Harriet radio show in 1949 at 8 years old. The show moved to television in 1952 and America watched Ricky Nelson grow into a teenager. As he did, his fondness for rock and roll as well as rockabilly music began to show in some of the songs on the show.
In 1957, Nelson recorded a cover of Fats Domino’s “I’m Walkin’” to impress his girlfriend. Even though it was done as a lark it went to No. 4 on the pop charts mainly because it was featured on the TV show. This started two precedents: Nelson’s unplanned recording career, as well as his songs being featured on the show.
And what a recording career it was. From 1957 to 1962 only Elvis Presley had more top 40 hits and sold more records than Ricky Nelson.
I love Nelson’s music from that time and always have. Especially, “Lonesome Town”, “Travelin’ Man” and “Poor Little Fool.”
In 1961 he released “Rick Is 21.” The release was significant in the fact that Ricky shortened his name and changed his musical approach to more pop/rock. Resulting in the two hit 45s “Lonesome Town” and “Hello Mary Lou.” Nelson continued with the pop rock scene through 1965 with fading success.
“Bright Lights and Country Music” released in 1966 saw Nelson record an album of country songs with help from James Burton, Glen Campbell and Clarence White. Featuring country classics like “Truck Drivin’ Man,” “Welcome To My World,” the title track written by Bill Anderson and Willie Nelson “Hello Walls” among others.
Nelson would release three more studio albums through 1969.
Nelson again decided to change directions to a country-rock sound in 1970. Releasing “Rick Sings Nelson” with the Stone Canyon Band. With members Randy Meisner, the future Eagle, on bass and backing vocals, Allen Kemp on lead guitar, Patrick Shanahan on drums, and Tom Brumley, former Buckaroo, on steel guitar. Featuring 10 songs written by Nelson this is an early country-rock classic in my opinion. “Rudy the Fifth” from 1971 was the next release from Nelson and the S.C.B. This album solidified Nelson’s position as one of the early founders of the country-rock genre/era. So much so that Nelson and band were invited to the Rock ‘n’ Roll Revival concert at Madison Square Garden in October 1971.
They were booed off the stage for performing the Rolling Stones’ “Country Honk,” and a contrified version of “Honky Tonk Women.” This led Nelson to write “Garden Party” with these lyrics “When I got to the garden party / They all knew my name. No one recognized me / I didn’t look the same.”
One of my fondest memories of Rick Nelson is him singing “My Rifle, Pony and Me” with Dean Martin and Walter Brennan in the John Wayne movie “Rio Bravo.” I thought he was a decent actor but a much better singer.
“But it’s all right now / I learned my lesson well. You see, you can’t please everyone / So you got to please yourself.”
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.