One of my favorite singer songwriters, Russell Smith, died July of 2019 at the age of 70. It past time for me to pay tribute.
I first heard Smith and his songs when I was in high school in 1975 on the Amazing Rhythm Aces’ first record, “Stacked Deck.” Smith was the lead singer and main songwriter. He was joined by: Barry “Byrd” Burton on lead guitars, steel guitar, dobro, mandolin and vocals; Billy Earheart on piano and organ; Butch McDade on drums, percussion and vocals; Jeff Davis on bass and vocals; and James Hooker on piano and vocals.
I took an instant liking to the “Aces” country rock, rhythm and blues sound, with a little touch of folk and reggae. It was very reminiscent to me of a lot of other music from Memphis that I had heard.
“Third Rate Romance” was a top 20 country song in the U.S., a No. 1 in Canada and the most recognizable song on that record. My favorites are “The ‘Ella B,’” “Who Will the Next Fool Be” and “King of the Cowboys.”
“Too Stuffed to Jump,” the band’s second album was, without a doubt, its magnum opus. It was released in 1976, a time when the band was firing on all six cylinders.
Led by “The End Is Not In Sight (The Cowboy Tune),” all 10 song were gems. From the opening chords of “Typical American Boy” to the last piano note on “Dancing the Night Away,” every song stands out.
“I’ll Be Gone,” ”Fool for the Woman” and “Out of the Snow” are more of my favorites.
It was around this same time that the “Aces” began a couple of decades playing in and around Grand Junction. I saw the band at Two Rivers Convention Center, a venue in Whitewater and at the Black Canyon Music Festival near Olathe in the 1970s. They also played at the Hilton in the 1990s, where I introduced my son, Matthew, to Smith and Davis.
“Toucan Do It Too” was released in 1977 and “Burning the Ballroom Down” — the the last record with “Byrd” Burton in the band — in 1978. The title track for “Burning” is one of my very favorite songs by the “Aces,” as are “A Jackass Gets His Oats” and “Out Of Control” with these lyrics: “Missing someone, as much as I miss you / Makes me squirm like a worm on a hook. / Wanting to hold you as tight as I can / Like a gardenia pressed in a book.”
Also in 1978, Smith released his self-titled solo record. That album was full of catchy songs including “Your Eyes,” “Hold Me,” “What I Learned From Loving You.”
It was around that time that my wife and I saw an excellent show from Smith in Carbondale backed by the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.
Smith went on to release a total of five records through 2002. He also started a really fun R&B group in 1993 called Run C&W. They released two entertaining albums: “Into the Twangy-First Century” and “Row vs. Wade.”
With Smith leading the Amazing Rhythm Aces, it released 18 records between 1974 until Smith’s death. The band did not record between 1982 and 1994.
Smith’s contribution to country music was substantial. He wrote hit songs for Randy Travis, Bruce Robison, Texas Tornados, David Bromberg, Mel McDaniel, and Don Williams, among many others.
He is missed by many including me.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.