What is your favorite saxophone part or parts in a rock ’n’ roll song?
The sax is one of my favorite instruments. Its importance in jazz music cannot be overstated, but it also is a instrumental in rock ’n’ roll.
Several of the lists I’ve looked at recently mentioned Pink Floyd’s “Money” and “Us and Them,” Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run,” Foreigner’s “Urgency,” The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar,” Wham’s “Careless Whisper,” Gerry Rafferty’s “Baker Street,” David Bowie’s “Young Americans” and Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are.”
All of those are great choices, but not what I would choose. Here are some of my favorites in no particular order.
The Coasters, “That Is Rock and Roll” — “Did you ever hear a tenor sax, Swingin’ like a rusty axe? Honkin’ like a frog, Down in a hollow log? Well, baby, that is rock and roll.” With these lyrics, how could you not love the sax here.
Al Stewart, “Year Of the Cat” — The full-length version of this haunting masterpiece featuring Phil Kenzie’s incredible solo on alto sax is one of the greatest rock songs ever written.
Supertramp, “From Now On” — This is from my favorite Supertramp record, “Even In the Quietest Moments.” It was recorded at Caribou Ranch with the cover shot from Loveland Pass. John Anthony Helliwell has two saxophone breaks on the extended track.
Bruce Springsteen, “Jungleland” — I was lucky to see Springsteen live before Clarence Clemons died. The big man and his saxophone were a presence. His passion and emotion come through loud and clear.
Marshall Tucker Band, “Desert Skies” — Jerry Eubanks was a full time reed player for the band, adding to its appeal. On this long track he really stands out on the saxophone in an extended solo.
Steely Dan, “Doctor Wu” — There are so many great saxophone breaks on every Steely Dan record that it is a tough choice. This one is from jazz great Phil Woods and happens to be in one of my favorite songs. I got the original as a Christmas gift on a cassette tape.
Van Morrison, “Into the Mystic” — One of the best songs from one of the greatest singer-songwriter recordings of all time. Morrison employed three saxophone players for it. I am not sure who played on the cut included on the album “Moondance.” Whoever it was did an incredible job.
Neil Young and the Blue Notes, “Coupe DeVille” — Young’s foray into blues and R&B on the album “This Note’s For You” was met with mixed reviews. I liked it for the most part. This song with Ben Keith’s haunting saxophone is a standout track.
Dire Straits, “Your Latest Trick” — A long jazzy track from “Brothers In Arms,” which is a masterpiece of an album. Featuring a trumpet opening and a persistent saxophone throughout, this is a wonderful song with flair.
The Eagles, “Sad Cafe” — David Sanborn’s excellent saxophone solo only adds to the bittersweet message of this song. Written by Don Henley, the song is loosely based on his experiences at the Troubador Club in L.A. as the Eagles were just getting started.
These are some of my favorites. What are yours?
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.