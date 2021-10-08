ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelLike a lot of things in this day and age, the demand for new vinyl records is far greater than the supply.
Our sales rep from our one-stop told us this week that any vinyl releases in the planning stages now will not be released until June 2022 at the earliest.
At Triple Play Records, my son Matthew and I have been ordering more often and more heavily than ever before. Our hope is to have enough product to keep our shelves well stocked for the holiday season.
To that end, here is a list of some vinyl of note we have in the store or will be getting soon.
John Prine, “Fair & Square” — This is a reissue of the 2005 Grammy Award-winning record. Originals are selling for over $200 online. This has two 180-gram opaque green LPs containing the original album plus four bonus tracks.
This is absolutely one of my two very favorite albums by Prine. “The Missing Years,” also is available on vinyl, is the other one.
Buena Vista Social Club and Ry Cooder, “Buena Vista Social Club” — This is the 25th anniversary edition of some incredible Cuban jazz music. It is named after a members-only club in the Buena Vista quarter of Havana and remastered by Cooder.
The two-LP set features the original recording with one side of bonus tracks. It is all taken from a one-week recording session in 1996 in Havana in a 1950’s vintage recording studio. The recording received a 1997 Grammy Award and inspired a film that made superstars out of Rubén González, Ibrahim Ferrer, and Omara Portuondo.
This is one of my favorite records to play in the evening after a busy day. Infectious is the best way to describe the music. You really must hear it.
Kacey Musgraves, “Star Crossed,” and Brandi Carlile, “In These Silent Days” — To me, these two artists are very similar. They both were labeled “country” when they started out and each one has proven to be much more than that. They are great singer/songwriters who have something substantial to say.
Both of these records are quiet, introspective and personal for different reasons. For Musgraves, it is about how she is dealing with her recent divorce. It’s something many artists do, but not like her. In the case of Carlile, her record is about dealing with all of the things life is throwing at her right now.
Both records are meant to make things better for those of us who might be dealing with some of those same things.
Lee Konitz, “Lee Konitz Plays with the Gerry Mulligan Quartet” — This Blue Note Tone Poet Series release features alto saxophonist Konitz playing with baritone saxophonist Gerry Mulligan’s quartet. It features Chet Baker on trumpet, Larry Bunker on drums and Carson Smith and Joe Mondragon on bass.
Side one was recorded in-studio with Konitz, Mulligan and Baker really playing well together on the five great tracks.
Side two was recorded live in 1953 at the Haig, a jazz club in Los Angeles. It features Konitz with Mulligan and Baker in the background. It allows Konitz to really show his chops.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.