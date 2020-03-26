I have always found music to be a great distraction as well as a way to relax and reduce stress.
You will hear more and it will sound better if you kick back and close your eyes. I have been trying to do that lately at least once a day with a full record. Or at least one side of a record.
My new favorite is Dave Alvin’s most recent project, “The Third Mind.” Alvin put together a group with four other musicians to record the album in a similar way to how jazz legend Miles Davis made records in the 1960s and 1970s. The musicians spontaneously play off of each other to a common theme.
The recording consists of one original and six covers, including songs by Alice Coltrane, Nick Gravenites of the Paul Butterfield Blues Band, Fred Neil, The 13th Floor Elevators, and Bonnie Dodson and Tim Rose.
Every song is striking in my opinion. However, it is Gravenites’ “East-West,” Neil’s beautiful “Dolphins” and Dodson and Rose’s “Morning Dew” that really stand out for me.
Alvin’s reading of “Dolphins” is as good vocally as anything he has ever done, and “East-West” really showcases the band’s cohesiveness as it navigates its way through Butterfield’s epic and lengthy classic.
“Morning Dew,” which was written in the early 1960s during the world’s nuclear madness, is the real standout. I have heard versions of it from Duane and Gregg Allman and the Grateful Dead. This one is my new favorite as Jesse Sykes’ incredible voice takes me right back to the 1960s early folk movement.
“Walk me out in the mornin’ dew my honey / Walk me out in the mornin’ dew today / I can’t walk you out in the mornin’ dew my honey / I can’t walk you out in the mornin’ dew today.”
Take care of yourself. Listen to some comforting music to help yourself relax.
You can find “The Third Mind” on You Tube as well as Spotify.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.