My wife, Kenda, and I have been enjoying the amazing series “McCartney 3,2,1” on Hulu.
Filmed in black and white in an intimate studio in 2020, Paul McCartney sits down with legendary producer Rick Rubin, who somehow obtained the original master recordings from Abbey Road Studios.
They discuss relationships and songwriting and all things Beatles, taking us inside the songwriting thought process and the relationships between the Fab Four.
There are six 30-minute episodes in the series. Rubin and McCartney seem very comfortable with each other. McCartney really opens up and lets us inside the thinking of the members of the group. He deeply delves into the songwriting process.
Kenda and I have seen four of the episodes, so far. Here is a story I liked that is from the first 20 minutes of the first episode.
Pre-Beatles, John Lennon, McCartney and George Harrison were friends as teenagers. Lennon was going to art school. McCarney and Harrison went to the same boarding school and rode the same bus. All three played the guitar and would teach each other notes and chords.
One day, McCartney and Harrison went to a music shop, and there was a man there playing his guitar. He played a chord neither McCartney nor Harrison had heard before, and it astounded them.
They talked the man into teaching them the chord, and they taught it to Lennon. McCartney then used the chord to start a song and came up with a couple of musical verses for it. There were no words and the song wasn’t complete, yet.
Lennon would invite McCartney and Harrison to these extravagant art parties at the art school where there were a lot of girls. They all went hopeful to hit it off with the French girls, with whom they were all enamored.
McCartney thought if he wore a black turtleneck, sat in the corner and played his guitar, the girls might think he was French and be attracted to him. So he played those two verses over and over while mumbling some words in a feeble attempt at speaking French.
Years later, when the Beatles were working on songs for “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver,” Lennon suggested McCartney finish the crazy, little French song he used to play at parties. McCartney wanted a French accent to the song, and when he saw Edith Piaf sing “Milord”on the telly he was inspired to finish the song.
McCartney and Lennon had a mutual friend whose wife was a French teacher. McCartney asked her to help him come up with a French phrase that rhymed with the name Michelle. She suggested “ma belle,” which means “my beautiful.”
He then asked her how to say, “these are words that go together well” in French. She replied, “Sont des mots qui vont très bien ensemble.”
Between the French teacher and Lennon reminding him to finish the song, McCartney wrote “Michelle.”
