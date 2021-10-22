ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelIn my last column I spoke of the difficulty in getting all of the vinyl records we need for the store.
Titles such as Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours,” The Beatles’ “Revolver,” Amy Winehouse’s “Back In Black,” Miles Davis’ “Kind of Blue” and many others are on perpetual backorder.
It does not look like the situation will get any better real soon. There is a tremendous backlog of recordings waiting to come out. Records that were scheduled for release a year ago are just now making on the market and they disappear quickly.
Christmas releases are even more problematic. Record labels make a limited number of them every year. When they are gone, we usually cannot get them back in. New Christmas releases are the one exception most of the time.
We already have ordered most of our stock for the season. There are still some we are waiting on. However, here are a few of the new releases I’m excited about.
Norah Jones, “I Dream Of Christmas” — One listen to this album and I already know this will be one of my very favorite Christmas records.
I am a sucker for her voice. It just melts me every time. She could even sing a song I am not fond of and I would like it!
Of the 13 songs on this record, Jones wrote six of them. They are all very good. She also gave some thought to the songs she covers. Included are “White Christmas,” “Blue Christmas,” “Run Rudolph Run” and “What Are You Doing New Years Eve?”
My favorite covers are “Christmas Don’t Be Late” from “Christmas With the Chipmunks” and “Christmas Time is Here” by Vince Guaraldi from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
Duke Pearson, “Merry Ole Soul” — Pearson is one of Blue Note Records’ best producers and most underrated performers.
Originally released in 1969, “Merry Ole Soul” was reissued this month as part of Blue Note’s “Classic Vinyl Series.” The great pianist and his band adeptly perform wonderful renditions of Christmas music classics, giving each tune a wonderfully spiritual, soulful jazz sound.
Since I first heard his 1966 classic “Sweet Honey Bee,” I have tried to get as much of his music as I can. These songs are presented in the classic hard bop style Blue Note is well known for.
“Sleigh Ride” and “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” are revelations in Pearson’s hands. This record should be much more popular than it is.
“Verve Wishes You A Swinging Christmas” — Released in 2020 but new to Triple Play, this box set contains reissues of four great Christmas jazz LPs: Ella Fitzgerald’s “Ella Wishes You A Swinging Christmas”; The Ramsey Lewis Trio, “Sound Of Christmas”; The Incredible Jimmy Smith, “Christmas 1964”; and Kenny Burrell, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”
I really like all four of the records with my favorites so far being those from Burrell and Fitzgerald. With his incredible guitar leading a band, Burrell sheds new light on 12 classic holiday songs. Fitzgerald covers a dozen songs as well reminding us of her amazing vocal powers.
It is going to be a very “jazzy” Christmas this year to our house!
