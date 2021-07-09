It was wonderful being able to see Tab Benoit, with my son Matthew, on the Fourth of July in front of a “standing-room only house” at the Mesa Theatre and Club.
It has been many years since he played here in the Grand Valley.
The first time I met Tab was in February of 1996 at the Avalon Theatre. He was on stage that night along with Grand Junction’s own JT and the Big Dogs, Corey Harris and headliner John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers. It was a memorable evening for me.
It was the only time I was ever the emcee of a show. I met all of the players involved as well as Joe Cocker, who was there to see his friend Mayall, that night.
Tab told me that he had dropped out of flight training school, which upset his parents at the time, to follow his passion for music. He said if he could not entertain the crowd for 45 minutes, he would give it up and go back to flight school.
After that night, there was no doubt for me and the nearly 1,000 in attendance that he made the correct choice. He has performed in Grand Junction at least four other times since then. I was fortunate to be able to spend time with him on three of those occasions.
Every time I saw him, he was driving a multi-passenger van pulling a trailer packed with the band’s equipment.
Last Sunday, they came to Grand Junction in a luxurious full-size tour bus. Well-earned in my opinion. Tab said they have been on the road since November. He also said that the pandemic gave him a chance to catch up on some projects at home. I don’t ever remember him sounding any better than he did last Sunday night. It was definitely worth the wait to see him perform again.
Saturday, July 17, is the second Record Store Day drop of the year. As it was in June, we will be getting some highly sought-after collectible LPs and CDs for release that day. Some of those that caught my eye include releases by The Monkees, John Prine, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, the Rolling Stones and Bill Evans. Matthew said he’s looking forward to releases by Amy Winehouse, the Beastie Boys and Pearl Jam.
Speaking of new music, I really like the debut LP from the High Hawks, which are made up of Vince Herman from Leftover Salmon, Tim Carbone from Railroad Earth & Blue Sparks From Hell, Chad Staehly from Hard Working Americans, Adam Greuel from Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Brian Adams from DeadPhish Orchestra, and Will Trask from Great American Taxi. Their music has a retro country rock feel to it. With echoes of the Eagles, the Band, Pure Prairie League, and the Grateful Dead among others that have influences from bluegrass and folk to reggae and cosmic Americana.
Today marks the release of the of the Wallflowers new recording “Exit Wounds” on CD. Their first new album in nine years. I have listened to four of the 10 songs and I really like what I’ve heard. It’s that classic American rock and roll that Jakob Dylan and his bandmates are so well known for. The LP will be out in two weeks.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.