As one Yelp reviewer said, “The Hog and The Hen is like an upscale bodega!”
We hadn’t thought of it that way. To us, a bodega is a small neighborhood shop with a little bit of everything for both the quick needs of the neighborhood and an added touch of whimsy with things the owners like or customers find of interest.
It turns out a bodega is an excellent description of The Hog and The Hen.
This tiny store owned and operated by Cooper and Mary Hall has several sections, each with its own unexpected finds that make every visit a treasure hunt.
Generally, the first order of business for us is the deli counter. It has a lot of the excellent meats and cheeses and some unusual meats. Where else are you going to find head cheese or Prosciutto di Parma still on the bone or mortadella with pistachios all sliced to order?
You can choose your own meats, cheeses and condiments to make your dream sandwich, or you can opt for a pre-designed sandwich from the menu. There are hot and cold plus savory and sweet choices.
Lately, our favorite sandwich has been the Big Major. We tried it because it seemed like such an unlikely combination of ingredients. It includes ham, cream cheese, Sriracha lime crema, teriyaki glaze, crunchy onions, and peach and pineapple salsa. This hot sandwich sounds a little crazy, but the balance is so perfect that we can’t imagine anything we would remove or add.
Although we are fixated at the moment on the Big Major and having a hard time ordering anything else, there are such good-sounding choices we know we will soon try them all.
While waiting for our sandwich to be made, we check out the refrigerator and freezer sections. During our last visit, we bought a crème brûlée to take home. It was wonderfully creamy and crunchy.
We’ve tried a number of interesting butters including the locally made Ghost Rock Farms butter — by the way, the Ghost Rock Farms’ macaroni and cheese flies off the shelf — plus sheep butter from Wisconsin’s Carr Valley Creamery as well as its combo butter with sheep, goat and cow.
There are cheeses from all over, but we were most excited to be introduced to Grand Mesa Creamery cheeses from Cedaredge. The Hog and The Hen is a store that selects from the world but really supports local businesses. We love that.
Another local product you shouldn’t miss is Roth’s Pretzels. Haven’t heard of it? It’s a Grand Junction brand. Roth’s Pretzels seemed a little pricey at first glance, but we found them to be crisp and very buttery tasting and really amazing.
Roth’s Pretzels offers about 10 flavors. Some, such as Dragon’s Breath and Inferno, are pretty spicy, but others are not. We love the less spicy dill version with just a bit of spice. Each bite of these pretzels must be savored. Sandwich and a bag of pretzels ... yes, please.
On other shelves at The Hog and The Hen you will find pickled garlic from Vietnam, beluga lentils and all sorts of pickles, jams, chutneys and spices. During any visit, you will discover more treasures than we are describing here, and the Halls keep adding new and different products.
The liquor and wine sections there are the everyday items plus unique ones including small bottles of several types of Irish whiskeys, Japanese whiskey, infused vodkas and other bottles we haven’t found elsewhere. There also is the largest collection of bitters we have ever seen. Some non-alcoholic mixers say summer to us.
As in a bodega or convenience store, The Hog and The Hen has paper products, hygiene items and pretty much a little bit of anything you might need.
Curious about why this shop is so interesting? Credit the Halls. Both of them have extensive restaurant and food experience. Mary managed several restaurants in Denver, and Cooper has a fine dining background. Both are delightful.
When the local candy shop, Candytime Shoppe (owned by Cooper’s parents, Ben and Elise Hall, also specialists at finding the special and unusual) was running out of space, the family decided that downtown needed a place to get food items. This played to Cooper and Mary Hall’s strengths and interests.
Clearly, they both have inquiring minds about food, and that is lucky for all of us.
Send your ideas to BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com. Their column appears the first Friday of every month.