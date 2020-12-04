Saying good-bye is hard, especially when writing this column brought us so many new friends as we explored and shared some of our favorite businesses. But this will be our last column.
It has been 3 1/2 years since we started, and we know there are still many places to discover. But it is getting harder for us to get out and about and find them. It feels that now is the time to stop.
There are many restaurants and businesses we haven’t touched on in this column, but really love. Here are a few we offer in parting.
• In Palisade, Peche is a wonderful high-end restaurant offering a comfortable and relaxing experience. And it offers great take out. Nearly everything served is made there, from house-made Hollandaise to long-rise sourdough bread. Everything we have tasted has been over the top delicious, a feast for the mouth, eyes and soul.
• Grand Junction has high-end spots such as 626 on Rood for wine flights and cocktails, great steaks and seafood. It is one of the few places with high-end, thoughtfully-made vegan appetizers and entrees. Our vegan friends frequently complain that when they dine out, they are relegated to salads or sometimes pastas. Not here.
• Most everyone agrees the burgers at Bin 707 Foodbar are fabulous. Our problem is that the rest of the menu also is wonderful. Should we get a burger or have some Colorado lamb, cheese and charcuterie platters, soups, and always creative dishes with lots of innovation? The same goes for its cocktails. And, oh my, such whiskey flights!
Now, when we are in a burger mood, we have to option to head to little brother Binburger and get our burger fix along with some of its great fries. And if our tastes switch, we can go right next door to enjoy Tacoparty’s innovative tacos and a deliciously complex guacamole.
• Food trucks are an easy spots for safe eating since there is no inside dining. Among the great variety of local food trucks, a favorite of ours is Underdog Cheese for unique grilled cheese sandwiches as well as its cheese crisps and other items featuring interesting cheese combinations. Underdog makes a great pimento cheese spread, typically hard to find in this area. Follow Underdog’s Facebook page to know where it is serving.
• Seasonal pizzas are great in the Grand Valley. Pablos in Grand Junction uses so much local produce. Our favorite is the combination of Field to Fork greens with sausage. Hot Tomato in Fruita has fun with its Palisade Peach pizza in season and a fun fall potato pizza.
• Copeka Coffee makes great avocado toasts with many variations. This isn’t just avocado on toast. You can get one with feta cheese, cilantro and sunflower seeds. Rita’s favorite is the one with avocado and hummus.
• Palisade Café 11.0 has evolved into Palisade Café & Wine Bar. John Sabal has an amazing talent for pairing wines and foods down to the individual taste elements of each. Go here for a very tasty, fun and educational meal. It is also the only place in town for paella and other Spanish and Peruvian cuisine items. And, you can still get great soups and sandwiches here.
• Slice O’ Life Bakery in Palisade makes delightful baked goods and soups. We love the sandwiches made with the bakery’s own freshly sliced bread and quality fillings. It is a peek back to an earlier time. The cakes, cookies and pies are uniformly delicious.
• Rita makes it a habit of reminding people that Homestyle Bakery makes the best fruitcake she has ever tasted. And she can be picky.
• Great American Estate Sale, gjestatesales.net, is our favorite team for estate sales. We love their business practices and ethics. Forced to only do online sales because of the pandemic, they still maintain strong standards. They are our choice for selling of our own estate when the time comes. In the meantime, we can’t wait to be at an on-site sale with them again.
• Taylor’s Croft is a shop specializing in Scottish, Irish and English foods, clothes, books and DVDs. Run by its Scottish owner Sharon and her husband Sean Taylor, it provides a unique experience along with items you just don’t find around here. Kent was delighted to finally replace his Donegal tweed. There are wonderful foods to explore, too, with specialized meats are on the way. And if you’re looking for a new hobby to share your whole neighborhood, the Taylors offer bagpipe lessons.
• As always, for your seafood needs, don’t forget Jammin’ Salmon.
Thanks for all your interest and suggestions these years. Remember to buy local, live safely, care for others and savor the bounties of our area.
See you around town.
(Note: Because of limited space we could not include contact information for each location. Please send us an email at BrownsAroundTown@outlook.com if you have trouble finding a place.)