Many of us have spent more time on Facebook lately, myself included.
One item that caught my attention was asking for 10 recordings that are significant in your life and why.
It’s tough to narrow the field so my 10 recordings could change depending on the day, but here are my 10 recordings as of today.
The Beatles, “Revolver” — I was 10 when I first heard this record. It belonged to my best friend’s older sister. Once, when we were camping out in their yard, she played it over and over for a couple of hours, and I was hooked. I loved it then, but it took 20 years for me to really appreciate it.
Led Zeppelin, “Led Zeppelin” — My mother gave me this record for Christmas in 1969. It was the first LP I ever owned. I listened to it over and over on my parents’ Zenith Console. Richard Horn and I talked about it every day in our eighth-grade science class, which was where I learned more about music than I ever did about science.
Creedence Clearwater Revival, “Cosmos Factory” — My cousins and I used to buy CCR’s 45s at Woolworths on Main Street in the 1960s. When I graduated to LPs, this was one of the first ones I bought. I eventually owned all of CCR’s records, but this one is still my favorite.
The Band, “The Band” — From the very first time I heard the song “Up On Cripple Creek,” I knew I had to have this record. With great songs such as “Across the Great Divide,” “King Harvest,” “Whispering Pines” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” this record from the largely Canadian band is a vivid portrait of Americas roots.
Carole King, “Tapestry” — King bared her heart and soul on this all-time classic record. Intimate, introspective, soulful and jazzy, the recording is organic, light and breezy. It is one of the best and most popular recordings ever and kicked off the singer-songwriter phenomenon. I bought it in 1972 and still listen to it often.
The Eagles, ”Eagles” — This debut LP from what was to become one of the great bands of all-time was also the first LP I ever bought. The genius that was to come was evident on this first record with three Top 10 songs. In my opinion, several of the other tracks were as good if not better.
America, “America” — This acoustic guitar masterpiece from three Army brat friends is also one of my first LP purchases. America became one of my favorite bands during my high school days. It also has the distinction of being the first band I ever saw at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
The Who, “Who’s Next” — Given to me as a gift from a friend in the eighth grade, this record was a revelation with its powerful, muscular and searing sonic sound. Pete Townshend had mastered the synthesizer and it was what brought this recording together making it one of the greatest rock albums ever.
Bob Dylan, ”Blood On the Tracks” — I don’t know what else to say about this amazing record other than that I listen to it as much as any record I have ever owned. Emotionally raw and painfully introspective at times, it is as personal and involving as Carole King’s “Tapestry.”
Neil Young, “After the Gold Rush” — When I was 15, I spent a summer in New Jersey and was homesick. I listened to this record almost every single day I was there. For some reason, it made me feel better. It also made me a lifetime Neil Young fan.
