Here are few new music releases on vinyl that I am looking forward to this year.
This is the fifth year of Rhino Records’ Start Your Ear Off Right program, which is designed to enliven the dull music month of January with several LP releases each week. Most of the releases are reissues or have never been available on LP before.
So far this month, the program has released music from The Cars, Talking Heads, k.d. lang, and Norah Jones with Billie Joe Armstrong.
The releases set for Friday, Jan. 22, are two titles by Genesis, Dire Straits’ entire catalog sans the live record and “Nuggets: Original Artyfacts From the First Psychedelic Era 1965-1968.”
I have to have that “Nuggets” set as it is the first time for it on vinyl as a two-LP set. I already have all of the Dire Straits LPs.
On Friday, Jan. 29, we will see three highly sought-after titles from the late great John Prine: “Storm Windows,” “Pink Cadillac” and “Bruised Orange.”
Also on Jan. 29, Blue Note Records will release two more in its extremely popular Tone Poet series: trumpeter Lee Morgan’s “The Rajah” and bass player extraordinaire Paul Chambers’ “Bass On Top.”
Now let’s move to February, when Music On Vinyl will release Uncle Tupelo’s first three recordings on limited edition crystal clear vinyl on Feb. 5. February also will bring Ryan Adams’ first release in three years with “Wednesdays.”
But the record I have been waiting for is the reissue of the Chi-Lites’ outstanding “(For God’s Sake) Give Power To the People.” I have always liked the Chi-Lites and its LPs are hard to find.
There are two more albums I have on my radar that are coming on Feb. 12.
The first is Tommy Bolin’s “Shake the Devil — The Lost Sessions,” an LP of demos and outtakes from the late guitarist’s finest album, “Private Eyes” (1976). Unfortunately, “Private Eyes” was the last album Bolin made before his untimely death in 1977.
The second album is the 50th anniversary of The Band’s amazing third record, “Stage Fright.” The anniversary will be recognized with two different releases: the original LP release; and a super deluxe set with LPs, CDs and a DVD, among other items.
Feb. 12 also happens to be the day Blue Note Records’ Blue Note 80 & Classic Series — its releases are cut from the original all-analog masters and are on 180 gram Optimum vinyl — will make available two of its most popular releases.
One is Joe Henderson’s “Page One” with Kenny Dorham on trumpet, McCoy Tyner on piano, bassist Butch Warren and drummer Pete La Roca.
The other is on everybody’s top five Blue Note releases: Cannonball Adderley’s amazing “Somethin’ Else.” The title is fitting, and the album features the great Miles Davis on trumpet, Hank Jones on piano, Sam Jones playing bass and the legendary Art Blakey on drums.
If you want to get into some great jazz music, this is a title I highly recommend.
And finally, on Feb. 19, I will be looking forward to “Rhythm, Country and Blues.” Originally released in 1994 and certified Platinum, this will be the first time the album will be available on vinyl.
It features duets between R&B and country music artists on classic songs, such as Al Green and Lyle Lovett with “Funny How time Slips Away,” Marty Stuart and The Staple Singers with “The Weight” and Vince Gill and Gladys Knight on “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing.”
n
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.