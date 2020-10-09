One of, if not the most anticipated reissues in the 32 year history of Triple Play Records will be available on Oct. 16.
That is the day when Warner Brothers Records will reissue Tom Petty’s solo album “Wildflowers” with additional tracks.
“Wildflowers and All the Rest“ will be available in many versions. From stripped-down two-CD or three-LP sets with the complete album of 25 songs to the massive nine-LP or five-CD sets.
There is a nine-LP Ultra Deluxe Limited Edition set available only to independent record stores that contains a lyric book, custom made necklace, an exclusive 45 rpm of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and more. That is the one I ordered for myself along with five for the store. That and the five-CD set contain 70 tracks.
“Wildflowers and All the Rest“ are made up of the original 15-song album with the 10-song “All the Rest” including five previously unreleased tracks.
The “Home Recordings” disc is of Petty working solo in his home studio on the original 15 “Wildflowers” songs. The Alternate Version’s “Finding Wildflowers” disc is of Petty and his studio band working on the final LP. The box set concludes with an LP of 14 live recordings of “Wildflowers” songs made between 1995 and 2017.
“Wildflowers” originally was released in 1994. I was cooking for my brother’s hunting camp at that time and, of course, I had a small stereo set up in the lodge. There was no way I would have made it through a season as a cook without some music.
I used to take 60–100 CDs with me so I could try to entertain most of the hunters. That year we all heard a lot of “Wildflowers.” There is not one bad song out of the 15 on the record. In fact, there are three of my favorite Petty tracks of all time on the record: “Time To Move On,” “Crawling Back To You” and the title track.
Reissuing ‘Wildflowers” was Petty’s top priority at the time of his death in October of 2017. He had said several times that he regretted letting the record label talk him into paring down the 25 songs he originally recorded to the 15 songs that ended up on the record.
It was done to fit on a single 80 minute CD and because record labels have always been staunchly opposed to artists releasing double albums. Petty felt he had found a groove for “Wildflowers” that he had never felt before. It haunted him for quite a long time. He did not think he could ever reproduce it.
Now, 26 years after the release of “Wildflowers” and three years after Petty’s death, it will be available. This project was taken on by his daughters, Adria and Annakim, his wife, Dana, and former band mates, Mike Campbell and Belmont Tench.
I have owned the single CD and two copies of the two LP “Wildflowers” set since its release and it is probably my favorite Petty record. That is saying a lot for me because I really like all of his work both solo and with the Heartbreakers.
Incidentally, original two-LP sets from 1994 are selling for around $300 right now, but I cannot wait to get my hands on the nine-LP Ultra Deluxe Limited Edition! I have been waiting 26 years.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.