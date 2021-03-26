We buy records all of the time at Triple Play. Both new and used, We have been running some advertisements recently asking for used vinyl. Needless to say we have had a good response. We purchased close to 500 LPs from a gentleman who was one of the most interesting mixes of music I have ever seen. There was bluegrass, folk and jazz mixed with the largest collection of 1960s and 1970s original soul records I have ever seen. From Bill Monroe to Leroy Van Dyke to the Temptations, Staple Singers, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, the Chi-Lites and many many more.
Many of these LPs I have never seen before. So, acting like a kid in a candy store, I had to take several of them home to listen to. I took two Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes and Staples Singers LPs home. One each from the Temptations, Barbara Lewis, Clyde McPhatter, the Four Tops and the Supremes. Kenda and I have listened to all of them and they are staying home with us because we like them a lot. Several of these bands addressed social issues with their music. It was done low-key, gracefully and poetically with a social conscience, meaning you really had to listen to the words. They seem to me to be as fresh and current as when they were released fifty or so years ago. My favorites are from the Staples, Harold Melvin and the Chi-Lites.
Pops Staples was really a blues guitarist with three daughters that were raised in the church, so to speak. So even their secular tunes had somewhat of a gospel feel. With Mavis and Pops singing lead on “Respect Yourself,” “I’ll Take You There,” and “The Weight,” they could do no wrong in my opinion. Mavis is one of the great singers ever!
Most of Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes songs were more than six minutes in length and had to be cut down for radio play. As always, the long versions of “If You Don’t Know Be My Now,” “The Love I Lost,” “Don’t Leave Me This Way,” and “Wake Up Everybody” with Teddy Pendergrass on lead vocals are the best. Their albums are great!
As for the Chi-Lites, a band that only had two hits, “Have You Seen Her” and “Oh Girl,” their LPs really opened my eyes to their great music. They have so many top notch “deep” album tracks that are as good if not better than their two great hits.
There are some newer artists that seem to be carrying the torch for these “old school” soul artists that have recently came to my attention and listening pleasure.
The Black Pumas are one of those bands. I picked up the deluxe version of their debut LP and we love it. They remind me of the Temptations and the Chi-Lites. Their cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” is stunning and with the cost of the record.
Valerie June is another. Tennessee country soul is how I would describe her unique sound. We just listened to her new LP, “The Moon and the Stars; Prescriptions for Dreamers” this week and Kenda and I both love it. “Call Me A Fool with the legendary Carla Thomas is simply amazing! Others include Durand Jones and the Indications, Michael Kiwanuka, Khruangbin and Leon Bridges.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.