By ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelRecord labels are finally beginning to catch up a bit to the increasing demand for their product.
We finally got our orders for Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” album, as well as Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here.” Of course, it was right after Christmas when they were back in stock.
I’ve also noticed that there are more albums coming out the first third of 2022 than at any other time I can remember. This goes for both reissues and new recordings.
Starting Friday, Jan. 28, you’ll find:
Jethro Tull, “The Zealot Gene” — This is the band’s first new music since 2000. It finds them touching on Biblical writing in an entirely different way than they did with “Aqualung” 51 years ago.
Aoife O’Donovan, “Age Of Apathy” — This is the third solo recording from the former lead singer of Crooked Still and part of the Grammy award-winning trio I’m With Her that has become a recent fixture at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival.
Don Cherry, “Where Is Brooklyn” — Part of Blue Note Records’ “Classics” reissue series, this recording is from 1965 and features Ornette Coleman, Henry Grimes and Pharoah Sanders as Cherry’s band. This is improvisational jazz at its best.
Keb’ Mo’, “Good To Be” — On this album, Mo’ is joined by Vince Gill, Darius Rucker, Kristin Chenoweth and Old Crow Medicine Show. There are songs written with Gill in Nashville and Compton, California. The 13 tracks are full of optimism, contentment and gratitude.
St. Paul and the Broken Bones, “The Alien Coast” — This is the fourth record from this eight-piece band from Alabama that reminds me of many of my favorite soul groups from the 1970s. The album in many ways makes me think of The Temptations classic “Psychedelic Soul.” Who said there isn’t great new music being made?
On the reissue scene:
”Grateful Dead Live at the Fillmore West 3/1/1969” — This is a three-LP set on 180-gram vinyl, housed in a two-piece box. It’s a limited edition with 9,000 worldwide and available for the first time on vinyl. It’s not available in other official physical or digital formats.
Three from Widespread Panic — Two are reissues: the band’s debut recording “Ain’t Life Grand?” and its self-titled second album. Both are limited edition two-LP sets on colored vinyl. The third is “Miss Kitty’s Lounge,” a new release. It’s a double-vinyl LP pressing in a gatefold jacket. It was recorded at John Keane Studios in Athens, Georgia, the winter of 1990 by the original five: John Bell, Michael Houser, Todd Nance, Dave Schools and Domingo Ortiz, along with John Keane on guitar, Page McConnell on organ and Randall Bramblett on sax. It includes liner notes from Keane and Bell.
Sturgill Simson, “Ballad Of Dood and Juanita” — This instant classic is finally available on LP for the first time. An outlaw story for the ages.
All of Prince — Prince’s entire catalog of recordings in being reissued this week on both LP and CD. Some of these titles have not been available on LP for years.
Others to watch for include Dolly Parton’s “Run, Rose, Run,” Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Paint This Town, The Waterboys’ “All Souls Hill,” Ryan Adams “Big Colors” and Mark Knopfler’s “Studio Albums 96-07.”
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.