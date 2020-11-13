On the DVD “Troubadours; Rise Of the Singer Songwriter” David Crosby says that an artist or a band can take 10 years or their whole life to make that first record. But it is the second album where you find out how good they really are.
Today’s topic is those first records. What is your very favorite debut recording by an artist or a band?
If you are like me, you probably have several. I will give you as many of mine as this space will allow.
Buddy Holly, “The Chirpin’ Crickets” — Released in 1957, the year I was born, this is the only record Holly made before his tragic death. With “Oh Boy,” “Maybe Baby,” “Not Fade Away” and “That’ll Be The Day,” this record is still influencing people to this day.
Steely Dan, “Can’t Buy A Thrill” — This is a truly phenomenal debut recording from 1972 with a partial cover shot from a red light district. The band took its name from William S. Burroughs’ novel “Naked Lunch.” It’s a perfect example of the cynicism that is one of the trademarks of Steely Dan’s amazing career. Five more of my very favorite debut recordings were released in that very same year.
Stephen Stills, “Manassas” — This two-LP set has a Cuban-influenced mixture of rock, blues, country-rock and bluegrass. It features a who’s who of a band including Chris Hillman, Al Perkins, Bill Wyman, Byron Berline and Jerry Garcia.
Jackson Browne, “Saturate Before Using” — This album has 10 perfect songs including “Jamaica Say You Will,” “Rock Me On the Water,” “Doctor My Eyes,” “Under the Falling Sky” and the bittersweet “My Opening Farewell.” This record has had as many of its songs covered by others.
Joe Walsh, “Barnstorm” — This was Walsh’s first solo recording after leaving the James Gang. It is my favorite Walsh record without a doubt. It is also the first of many albums to be recorded at Colorado’s Caribou Ranch in Nederland. Walsh really emerged as a songwriter with mellow acoustic beauties such as “Midnight Visitor” and “Birdcall Morning” next to hard rocker “Turn To Stone.”
Eagles, “Eagles” — The Eagle’s incredible debut LP was unpolished and sloppy at times. It pure genius was also evident. The three big hits from that record are not the three best songs on the record in my opinion.
America, “America” — This is truly one of the greatest acoustic guitar records ever made. Danny Raso and I had a conversation about that very subject while in high school. It is still true some 45 years after we graduated in 1975.
Led Zeppelin, “Led Zeppelin” — This is one of the first records I ever owned and it still is one of my very favorites. I listened to it over and over, to the chagrin of my parents. Richard Horn and I talked about it all of the time in eighth-grade science class, to the chagrin of our teacher, Mr. Brozina.
Rodney Crowell, “Ain’t Living Long Like This” — I was hooked the first time I heard the title song for this 1978 album. I was sure I had not ever heard anything like it before. Crowell’s ability to mix pop rock and country into a unique sound grabbed me and kept me interested.
Other favorites of mine with outstanding debut records including the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Beatles, Doors, Velvet Underground and Nico, Firefall, Norah Jones, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, Fleetwood Mac and many more.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.