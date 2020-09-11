If you are a fan of Fleetwood Mac prior to the Lindsey Buckingham/Stevie Nicks era, I have what I think is some great news for you.
There is some newly discovered and previously unreleased music from the original Peter Green era as well as the Bob Welch era that followed.
First, here’s some info about Fleetwood Mac’s Green-era release “Before the Beginning: 1968-1970 Live & Demo Sessions.”
Available as a three-CD set or as two separate three-LP sets, these live and demo recordings from 1968 to 1970 recently were been found and feature the version of the band with Green, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Jeremy Spencer and Danny Kirwan.
This is from the first LP set’s liner notes: “They were discovered, unlabelled and by pure luck. Fleetwood Mac has given their full approval for the release of these tapes. Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac had a short but hugely prolific career, with the 1968 recording being at the early stages of the band, and the 1970 recording will, in contrast, be one of their final shows before Peter left the band.
“The recordings were discovered in incredibly good condition considering they have been untouched for over 40 years, they have been restored and provide a vital insight into the very earliest incarnation of one of the world’s biggest bands.”
I have both of the three-LP sets and have listened to them several times. I think they are amazing!
The sound from the LPs is as good as anything this group ever recorded. From the first song, an incredible cover of Elmore James’ “Madison Blues,” to the 41st track, a demo of the great “Mean Old World,” the entire set delivers in every way.
For all of us Welch-era fan, there is a newly released eight-CD set containing seven remastered studio albums: “Then Play On” (1969), “Kiln House” (1970), “Future Games” (1971), “Bare Trees” (1972), “Penguin” (1973), “Mystery To Me” (1973) and “Heroes Are Hard To Find” (1974).
The set also contains an unreleased recording of part of the band’s December 15, 1974, concert at The Record Plant in Sausalito, California.
The performance captures the band — Fleetwood and Welch with Christine and John McVie — on tour supporting “Heroes Are Hard To Find.”
There also is a brand new four-LP set from this era featuring the entire incredible 11-song Record Plant concert. This show previously was only available as a bootleg recording.
I really like it. It is the first live show of the Welch era that I have ever heard. In addition to the live record, there are remastered versions of “Penguin,” “Mystery To Me” and “Heroes Are Hard To Find.”
As one of the perks of owning a store, I got this set two weeks early.
This is a lot of music to digest. If you are as big of a fan of early Fleetwood Mac, as I am, it is all a real treat.
I know Fleetwood Mac didn’t really cash in on the big time until Buckingham and Nicks joined the band. But personally, I prefer the earlier incarnations of the band.
It’s a band that always has been blessed with great guitar playing, and Green is one of my very favorite guitar players ever.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.