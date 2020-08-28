Until this year, Record Store Day was held one Saturday every April since 2008. Now it has adapted to current events and created a new way to celebrate Record Store Day.
Here is a quote from Record Store Day: “Since 2008, Record Store Day has grown into the world’s largest single-day music event, shining a light on the culture of the indie record store across the globe. In 2020, that world is different, so Record Store Day will be too. RSD is now scheduled to be celebrated with special, properly distanced release dates on Saturdays in August, September and October.
“Record Store Day will look very different this year, but supporting indie record stores may be more important than ever.”
In other words, the RSD releases will now be divided by three and released on three different days and Triple Play Records is participating. The first release day is Saturday, Aug. 29. The next two are Sept. 26 and Oct. 24.
We are excited about this year’s format because we think it will allow more folks to participate than in previous years. Not everyone could make it when it was held on a single day in April.
In addition, having prior knowledge of what was coming allowed Triple Play Records to order more product for this year than we have in the past.
We received quite a large mix of many different styles and genres for this first release day. Almost all of it is on vinyl. Here are some of the highlights:
(Thank you to Record Store Day for much of this information.)
John Lee Hooker and Canned Heat, “Hooker ’N Heat” on two audiophile LPs — I have an original copy of this LP set. It is a wonderful combination of one of the “old school” Blues man and two of his biggest followers in Alan Wilson and Bob Hite of Canned Heat.
The Black Keys, “Let’s Rock” on two 45 RPM LPs — This audiophile version is a reissue of the Keys’ 2019 release.
Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker ,“Town Hall, New York City, June 22, 1945” — Labeled as a layman’s guide to bebop, this great recording is available for the first time in a long time outside of much more expensive collectors’ circles.
Billie Eilish, “Live At Third Man Records” Live — These recordings are from Eillish’s acoustic set at Jack Whites Third Man Records in Nashville, Tennesse. On opaque blue vinyl with an exclusive poster.
David Bowie, “I’m Only Dancing (the Soul Tour 74)” — These 19 songs are on two LPs from the previously unheard soulful version of the “Diamond Dogs” tour from 1974. Most of these songs were recorded at the Michigan Palace in Detroit.
The Cure, “Seventeen Seconds” — This is a 40th anniversary edition of The Cure’s second studio album featuring the band’s first UK top 40 single “A Forest.” It was pressed on picture disc for the first time, exclusively for RSD
Elton John, “Elton John” — This 50th anniversary of Elton John’s first UK album is a limited edition Record Store Day exclusive deluxe two LP version. Pressed on transparent purple vinyl, it contains the 2016 remaster of the original album, as well as a selection of bonus tracks never previously released on vinyl.
Other artists with releases Saturday include the Gorillaz, Al Green, k.d. Lang, Sun Ra, Tyler the Creator, The Weekend, Ron Carter, Gary Clark Jr., Lisa Loeb and New Riders of the Purple Sage.
Triple Play Records will limit the amount of customers in the store to 15 at a time during RSD releases days. Customers are allowed three RSD releases per visit, first come first served.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.