In continuation of what is a different year for Record Store Day — instead of a one-day event, for 2020 it is spaced over three days and beyond — Saturday, Sept. 26, will be the second “drop day” for special releases.
At Triple Play Records, we did not participate in the very first Record Store Day back in 2008 because of our unfamiliarity with the entire process. There were only 10 special releases for that first day, and not a single customer came in to ask about it.
In 2009, there were 85 special releases, and we participated. There were no folks waiting in line that day when we opened the store. Sales were decent, but nothing special.
My son, Matthew, got involved with the store in 2010 and helped with the purchases and promotion for Record Store Day. We actually had about eight people in line in front of the store that day.
The line has grown every year since then.
Flash forward to last August’s drop day, and we had our biggest line in front of the store so far. More than 40 people were waiting to grab some treasures.
Everybody was fine with the new rules we implemented because of the COVID-19 restrictions: No more than 15 folks in the store at a time and a limit of three items during any single purchase.
It was a fun day. We also had a lot more customers from out of the area this year.
It takes at least four of us to work the store on Record Store Day now because we try to talk to each customer. We want to thank them for coming in and make sure everyone gets some of the Record Store Day schwag.
Our Record Store Day customers are an interesting mix. Some of them are longtime regulars from Triple Play Records’ early days.
One of our longest tenured customers is from Carbondale. He comes down every year and always gets in line. He doesn’t always get what he wants, but he always gets something and always leaves happy.
Some customers we only see on the day of the event. Several of those customers come back every year.
Three or four times each year we get phone calls or emails from folks, who for some reason cannot make it to Triple Play on Record Store Day. Invariably, they ask us to set something aside or hold something specific for them until they can get here. We cannot and will not do that.
We sign a pledge to follow specific rules regarding Record Store Day. If we break any of them we could lose our ability to participate in future events. It is not worth the risk.
When it comes to Triple Play’s employees and me, there is usually at least one or two titles that interest all of us.
We don’t usually snag a record we want if the store only gets one or two copies. We will try to order up on that title hoping to get extras, though.
But there are exceptions. Last month, I had to have a copy David Bowie’s “I’m Only Dancing (the Soul Tour).” Triple Play received only one copy, and I took it.
That is one of the perks you have when you own the store.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.