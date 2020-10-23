If you are a frequent reader of this column, you know that I am a big fan of Steely Dan.
It has been one of my favorite bands since I first heard its debut release “Can’t Buy A Thrill” — a great album with a great title. It featuring the songs “Do It Again” and “Reelin’ In The Years.”
The band’s second record, “Countdown To Ecstasy,” saw the group start to move more toward the jazz/rock sound it would continue to develop throughout its entire career.
For me, it all came together on Steely Dan’s third record, “Pretzel Logic,” a record about the band members’ life experiences in New York City. Their exclusive and incredibly intelligent form of cynicism is on full display on this record.
The band also paid tribute to some of the jazz musicians who helped shape Steely Dan’s unique sound. “Pretzel Logic” opens with the single “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and a opening piano line taken directly from the great jazz pianist Horace Silver’s “Song For My Father.”
On another note, it’s never said if Rikki was male or female. Either way, the song works.
“Night By Night” is a funky jazz number about trying to make it big in the Big Apple. It is followed by “Any Major Dude Will Tell You,” a beautiful acoustic ballad with Donald Fagan shining on vocals.
“Barrytown,” which one critic called a “backhanded tribute to Bob Dylan,” has these lyrics: “Don’t believe I’m taken in by stories I have heard/ I just read the Daily News and swear by every word/ And don’t think that I’m out of line/ For speaking out for what is mine/ I’d like to see you do just fine/ But look at what you wear/ And the way you cut your hair/ I can see by what you carry that you come from Barrytown.”
It could be interpreted differently and seems somewhat current to me.
On Steely Dan’s cover of Duke Ellington’s ragtime classic, “East St. Louis Toodle-Oo,” the band plays half of it the way Duke played it and the other half honky-tonk style, complete with a pedal steel guitar and honky-tonk piano.
That was followed by “Parker’s Band,” a straight-up unapologetic tribute to the great saxophone player Charlie Parker.
“Through With Buzz,” in my opinion, is either about being frustrated with a drug dealer or about someone who is trying to kick the habit. Maybe both.
“Pretzel Logic,” the title track, and one of my favorites from the band, opens as a straight blues tune and ends up its four-and-a-half minute run with a large jazz chorus.
It also has these lyrics dripping with cynicism: “I stepped up on the platform/ The man gave me the news/ He said you must be joking son/ Where did you get those shoes/ Where did you get those shoes?”
“With a Gun” is a fast country rocker played in the style of Poco and is about a modern day outlaw loose on the streets with nothing but vengeance on his mind.
“Charlie Freak” is jazzy tune telling the fateful sad story of a homeless man the band encountered on the streets of New York City.
“Pretzel Logic” closes with the funky New Orleans-styled “Monkey In Your Soul,” a break-up song told in true Steely Dan style. It’s full of humorous cynicism, a Steely Dan trademark.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.