Last week, two recordings came out that I have been looking forward to since their release was announced.
The first is Chris Stapleton’s “Starting Over.”
Five years ago, Stapleton released his amazing debut solo recording, “Traveller.” It received high praise from both fans and critics and garnered a Grammy for best country album.
However, Stapleton’s music is a much more than country. To me, it is a mix of country, bluegrass, rock, southern rock, soul, blues and slow-moving torch songs.
This blend of genres is again evident with “Starting Over.” The album has 14 songs, 11 written or co-written by Stapleton and three great covers. Those covers are of John Fogerty’s beautiful “Joy Of My Life” and two Guy Clark songs: “Old Friends” and “Worry Be Gone.”
Special guests on the album include Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, two former members of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Two songs on “Starting Over,” “Arkansas” and “Watch You Burn,” were co-written by Stapleton and Campbell and are among my favorites.
I also like Stapleton’s touching tribute to the beloved family dog in “Maggie’s Song,” the title track and “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice.”
The second album I’ve been looking forward to is Dave Alvin’s “From an Old Guitar: Rare and Unreleased Recordings.”
It is Alvin’s first record of new material since 2009’s “Eleven Eleven.” For “From an Old Guitar,” Alvin dug into his archives to release a record of songs recorded over the years for his solo and tribute records.
There are 16 tracks clocking in at 67 minutes. They are pure Alvin, and this is already one of my favorite recordings.
Alvin is a brilliant songwriter, an accomplished guitar player and an excellent vocalist. On this album, he is joined by members of his former bands: The Blasters, The Guilty Men and The Guilty Women among others. Some of these folks are no longer with us.
Standout songs on “From an Old Guitar” include a brilliant cover of the Waylon Jennings’ smash hit “Amanda,” a slowed-down version of Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited.”
“Albuquerque,” written by Link Davis. is an opportunity for the band to rock out, and the interpretations of Peter Case’s “On the Way Downtown” and the late Bill Morrissey’s “Inside” are stunning.
The cover of Marty Robbins’ classic “Man Walks Among Us” is true to the original. Echoes of The Blasters and its searing roots rock sound can be heard on covers of “Beautiful City ‘Cross the River” and the album’s closing track, the scorching “Signal Hill Blues.”
Friday, Nov. 27, is the last of the Record Store Day’s “drops” for the year. Triple Play Records will have a wide variety of music and musical genres, mostly on vinyl. There are two that I have my eyes on depending on how the sales go.
The first is James McMurtry’s “Childish Things, ” which is on LP for the first time ever. This release is a two-LP set originally released in 2005 on CD.
McMurtry received some of the highest critical praise of his career for this album. It is one of my favorite records from the man author Stephen King called “the truest, fiercest songwriter of his generation.”
The second is Grover Washington Jr.’s “Grover Live.” The very first jazz record I owned was Grover’s “Winelight” LP with his amazing duet with Bill Withers Jr. on “Just The Two Of Us.” That song that was part of my wedding in 1982.
This two-LP set is from a show in 1997 from Peekskill, New York, and contains some of my favorite songs by Grover. “Sausalito,” “Winelight” and an extended version of “Let It Flow” (For “Dr. J”).
