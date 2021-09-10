By ROCK CESARIO
Special to the SentinelI recently acquired a copy of John Mayall’s 1993 release “Wake Up Call” on LP. It was just released in July for the first time on that format.
“Wake Up Call” followed “Chicago Line” from 1988 and “Sense Of Place” from 1990, which I already owned on LP.
These are three of my very favorite records from the legendary British blues man. Considered by many to be the godfather of British blues, Mayall is responsible for helping to start the careers of folks such as Eric Clapton and Peter Green and Mick Taylor.
Add to that bassists Jack Bruce and John McVie and drummers Mick Fleetwood and Aynsley Dunbar and dozens of others who were part of Mayall’s band the Bluesbreakers.
“Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton” was released in 1966 to high praise from fans and critics alike. Since then, Mayall released more than 50 recordings, both solo and with the Bluesbreakers.
My first exposure to Mayall’s music was “The Turning Point” from 1969. More specifically, it was the classic harmonica-led song “Room To Move.”
“The Turning Point” was recorded after Taylor left the Bluesbreakers to join the Rolling Stones following Brian Jones’ tragic death. The album leaned more toward a roots-based acoustic sound as opposed to the electric, ear-piercing sound on several of the recordings preceding.
After listening to “The Turning Point,” I went to Mazzuca’s Tapes and Records and bought “Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton” and “Blues From Laurel Canyon” on Steve Scholbe’s recommendation.
The classic “Blues From Laurel Canyon” is still one of my favorite LPs to listen to. “Vacation,” “Walking On Sunset,” “Medicine Man” and “Somebody’s Acting Like a Child” are some of Mayall’s best work.
But back to the records I mentioned at the beginning of this column. “Chicago Line” was Mayall’s first studio album to be released in the United States in more than a decade. It proved that the newest crop of Bluesbreakers, featuring Coco Montoya and Walter Trout on guitars, bassist Bobby Haynes, and drummer Joe Yuele, were outstanding musicians in their own right.
These guys were together longer than any previous configuration of the Bluesbreakers, and they play like it. Montoya and Trout went on to have very successful solo careers.
Like so many other guitarists who played with Mayall, Sonny Landreth and his incredible slide guitar was added to the group for the recording of “Sense Of Place.” It is my favorite of the three recordings and one of the best-selling CDs we have stocked at Triple Play Records.
Not surprising, Landreth also moved on to a solo career after playing in the band.
Mayall ran with the same group for “Wake Up Call,” while adding guests Taylor and Mavis Staples to the record.
To top it all off, Mayall and a different version of the Bluesbreakers played in Grand Junction in February of 1996. It was the first of three times hey played at Avalon Theatre.
I was fortunate to be asked to attend by the master of ceremonies, Ron Wilson of Sandstone Entertainment. I met three of my musical heroes that night: Joe Cocker, Tab Benoit and, of course, Mayall.
Rock Cesario owns Triple Play Records, 530 Main St. Email him at rock@acsol.net.