Glass blowing or glass painting? Why not both?
Step right into several glass artists’ studios during the Grand Valley Open Studio Tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8–10.
Twenty-five local artists will open the doors to their studios for this free tour, allowing visitors to see where their creative process unfolds and, in some cases, demonstrating how they go about their artistic work.
Along with glass art, there will be artists who produce ceramic pieces or work in watercolor, pastel, oil, acrylic, encaustic, photography or mixed media.
“You have people just standing there with their mouths open,” said Susan Metzger, one of the tour’s organizers. Her Palisade studio filled with wax and dyes, batik and encaustic work is on the tour along with that of her husband and sculptor, Gary Hauschulz.
Not only is it fun to introduce visitors to your artwork, but both artists and visitors make a lot of connections, she said.
A couple years ago, a woman on the tour stopped by Metzger’s and Hauschulz’s studios and immediately recognized the dinosaur drawings on the walls that were done by Hauschulz for “Alfa Dino Bet,” a children’s book the couple published under the name L.C. Sugar.
“Did you do that?” the woman asked. “I use that in my classroom!”
“That was exciting to hear,” Metzger said.
“It’s an experience. You get out. You get to meet the artists. You get to see their process and where they make their art,” said Susan Delgalvis, whose Studio 2138 LLC, which she shares with her husband and fellow artist, Andre Delgalvis, will be on the tour.
The Delgalvises were instrumental in getting this studio tour started several years ago after a similar effort dissolved.
“The whole idea was to make this an experience of going into an artist’s studio that you wouldn’t otherwise have,” Susan Delgalvis said.
Visitors to the Delgalvises’ studio will find Susan Delgalvis giving demonstrations in encaustic painting and she and her husband will offer tours of their unique palladium/platinum darkroom.
They will have their artwork for sale, as will many of the other artists on the tour.
People will find, “I would imagine, a lot of new artwork,” Susan Metzger said.
For many artists, the lock down in 2020 and restrictions related to the pandemic offered a lot of opportunities to create things, she said.
“People have had revelations during this time” and for some of them things have changed dramatically, she said.
But speaking of the pandemic, masks will be available at each studio and tour organizers are asking those on the tour to be considerate of the wishes of the artists, some of whom will be welcoming people to studios in their own homes.
Metzger also recommended people get a studio tour map — maps with artist information and studio locations are available at The Art Center, 1803 N. Seventh St., and at gjpr.org/gvost — and plan a route that includes the studios they most want to see. They also could break up their visits over the tour’s three days.
There’s “no need to feel like it’s a contest,” she said with a laugh. “If you don’t get there this year, chances are you’ll have another opportunity.”