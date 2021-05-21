Sit down and let others bring you to laughter with stand-up comedy at two local spots in the coming week.
n Comedian Frank King, who doubles as a suicide prevention speaker, will be the featured performer at “Maybe It’s OK … A Stand Up Comedy Event and Fundraiser” at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The show also will feature Coppertone, Dr. Frank Lotrich, Danny Compton and Melinda Brown. Mona Highline will be the evening’s emcee.
“Maybe It’s OK” is a fundraiser for the National Alliance of Mental Illness on the Western Slope.
General admission tickets cost $15 for adults, $5 for students when purchased in advance at avalontheatregj.com. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $20.
n Pints and Punchlines will go from 7:30–9 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. Highway 6&50.
This night of comedy is brought to you by Joke Junction, a local comedy club. The comedians getting ready to step up to the mic are Shelton Holmes, Emilie, Aunt Megan, Benny Boom and Neil Kuiken.
Go early for a beer and to get your food truck order in at the Little Pink Truck, which will be at the craft brewery all afternoon until 7:30 p.m.
For information and to learn about Joke Junction, go to facebook.com/jokejunctionstandup.