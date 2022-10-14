If you are picky about getting to the “best” seats, then there are two bigger productions both starting Thursday, Oct. 20, you will want to get tickets for them now.
Here are the details:
Colorado West Performing Arts Company, a newly-formed professional ballet company based in Grand Junction, will make its performance debut with “Cinderella.”
This full ballet will be offered at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20–21, and at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Avalon Theatre, 645 Main St. Tickets cost $20–$40 and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.
“Cinderella” also will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 27–28 at the Montrose Pavilion in Montrose.
Along with “Cinderella,” Colorado West Performing Arts’ inaugural season will include “The Nutcracker,” “Peter Pan” and “Classics, Romantics, and Modern Day Works.”
Colorado West Performing Arts is led by eight professional dancers and details about these dancers as well as information about the ballet company can be found at coloradowestpac.org.
The musical “Guys and Dolls” will open Colorado Mesa University’s 2022–23 theater and dance season, and it will be one of the last performances to be seen in Robinson Theatre.
Plans are moving forward to renovate the Moss Performing Arts Center, where Robinson is located, and to build another state-of-the-art theater at the university.
But before those changes happen, “Guys and Dolls” will fill the stage at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20–22 and Oct. 27–29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at Robinson Theatre in CMU’s Moss Performing Arts Center, 1221 N. 12th St.
Tickets cost $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and youth and can be purchased at coloradomesa.edu/tickets.
Set during the Depression, “Guys and Dolls” follows two gamblers, Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson, who make a bet on if Masterson can get missionary worker, Sarah Brown, to go on a date with him. While Masterson negotiates the terms of a date with Brown, Detroit’s longtime fiancée, Adelaide, lobbies hard for the two of them to finally get married.
The musical features well-known songs including “Luck Be a Lady” and “Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat.”
For details about “Guys and Dolls” performances and CMU’s theater and dance season, go to coloradomesa.edu/arts/theatre/index.html.
