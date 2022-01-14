Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Monday, Jan. 17, and Grand Valley residents plan to gather to commemorate the civil rights leader’s memory and work.
This commemoration organized by Black Citizens and Friends will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 250 N. Fifth St.
The program will include an invocation and reading of the area Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamations. Jose Chavez will be recognized as the recipient of the Making A Difference Award and Tristan Murray will read his award-winning essay.
After a rose distribution there will be a march to Handy Chapel, 202 White Ave., where those roses will be placed on the chapel’s steps and first responders will be recognized.
Following the announcement of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day poster contest winners, former Colorado Mesa University head football coach Tremaine Jackson will be presented with the Harry Butler Award and Mesa County School District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill will give the event’s keynote speech.
While more celebratory events were planned to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day, those events were canceled in recognition of a request made by King’s family. When the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would restore provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, was not passed by Congress earlier this year, members of the King family asked that Jan. 17 be a day of service instead of celebration, according to Black Citizens and Friends.