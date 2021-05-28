With drumming and documentaries, garden tours and tipi painting, the Ute Indian Museum will host a Community Appreciation Festival.
The event is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the museum at 17253 Chipeta Road in Montrose. Admission is free.
The festival will begin at 9 a.m. with the opening of the museum’s STEM exhibit, a Peace Pole dedication and a community tipi painting.
Ethnobotany Garden tours will be given at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., and kids activities will go from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with tipi making and painting and petroglyph carving.
Three films will be shown during the festival: the documentary “Wickiup Investigation” at 10 a.m., the children’s film “Ute Wisdom Language and Creation” at 11 a.m. and “The Original Coloradans” at noon.
At 2 p.m. there will be a tipi demonstration and at 3 p.m. the festival’s silent auction will close.
For information about the museum and the festival, go to historycolorado.org/ute-indian-museum.