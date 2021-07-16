The Cesar Chavez Celebration will start with a march and a prayer.
It is to remember the civil rights activist and labor leader’s 300-mile march that gained attention for farm workers as it went from Delano, California, to Sacramento in 1966, explained Jose Luis Chavez (unrelated), the chairman of the committee for the celebration.
“We do a march around the amphitheater showing, basically that is what they did,” he said.
And then the festive nature of this celebration will come out.
The Cesar Chavez Celebration will go from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Las Colonias Amphitheater, 925 Struthers Ave. Admission is free.
Following the march is a lineup of music, dance performances and special speakers with a car show and vendor area, Chavez said.
Dancers with the Nueva Generacion Folklorico and Absolute Dance Co. will perform, as will Danza Azteca, a group of youth from the valley that re-create Aztec dances. “They are beautiful to watch dance,” Chavez said.
Bringing the live music is La Familia Music Group and El Festival, Benny Boom and The Band Alto from New Mexico.
There will be a car show that is open to all cars and motorcycles with no limit, Chavez said.
The fee to put a vehicle into the show is a donation of nonperishable food items that will be given to the Child and Migrant Services in Palisade, Chavez said.
The car show will be judged and there will be prizes for the top three winners. There also will be drawings for gift baskets for those with cars entered in the show, he said.
Among the special speakers for the celebration is Joseph A. Salazar, a former member of the Colorado House of Representatives, and the Cesar Chavez Person of the Year Award will be announced.
In the vendor area, there will be booths with people who provide fitness and nutrition information — “we’re going to try to make people healthy,” Juan Luis Chavez said.
A COVID-19 vaccine bus will be parked at the event and offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to all who want them.
Representatives from various organizations and business will be among the vendors, including those that can answer questions and provide information about legal services, disability law and financial services.
Local law enforcement agencies will be there to show off some of their cars and “kids can go in there and turn on the lights,” Chavez said. “We really want our community to have a good relationship with law enforcement.”
There also will be four food trucks at the event for those who need a bite to eat or something cold to drink, he said.
While the celebration will be slightly different than in years past because of the pandemic — it is usually is held on March 31, which is Cesar Chavez’s birthday — and the annual essay contest and scholarship award had to be postponed to another year, Juan Luis Chavez was hopeful people would come and enjoy themselves.
Along with valuing culture, he wants to the event to share the importance and value of higher education — something Salazar likely will be including in his remarks, Chavez said.
Overall, though, Chavez is hopeful those who attend will gain an understanding that “we are all in this community and we need to be together,” he said.
For information about the celebration, go to bit.ly/3hDnmJx.