Craig Childs, author of “The Secret Knowledge of Water,” “Atlas of a Lost World” and “The Animal Dialogues,” will be part of a two-day literary arts and science event in the Grand Valley.
A Confluence on the Western Slope is set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10–11, at various locations in the Grand Valley. It is organized by local writer and artist Wendy Videlock.
Child will teach an outdoor workshop “Writing Like a River” at 4 p.m. Friday on Trickster Ridge in Palisade and will participate in the round-table discussion “The Powerful, Patient Word” from 2–3:30 p.m. Saturday. This discussion about “the many ways we use language, how language forms thought and how we might deepen our understanding of language” also will feature Daiva Chesonis and Brian Palmer, according to Videlock.
Among the other workshops and events that are part of A Confluence on the Western Slope:
• “The Anatomy of Poetry,” a writing workshop with Erica Waters,” will be from 8:30–10 a.m. Saturday. Waters teaches poetry and literature courses at Colorado State University.
• “Workers Rights and the Economic and Cultural Impact on the Navajo Nation” with Jesse Tsinajinnie Maloney will go from 10:15–11:30 a.m. Saturday.
• “The Voice of Poetry” with David J. Rothman will be from 4:15–5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lithic Bookstore, 138 S. Park Square, Unit 202, in Fruita. Rothman “will discuss Michael Oakeshott’s famous essay, ‘The Voice of Poetry in the Conversation of Mankind,’” according to Videlock.
For information about these events, including registration fees and event locations, call Videlock at 241-2057.